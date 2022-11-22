Affective Computing Market Expected to Rise at 35.7% CAGR during 2022-2027 - IMARC Group

The global affective computing market size reached US$ 37.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 227.6 Billion by 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Affective Computing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global affective computing market size reached US$ 37.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 227.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 35.7% during 2022-2027.

Affective computing, or emotional AI, enables computers to interpret, simulate, recognize, and process human emotions and feelings. It applies knowledge from psychology, computer science and cognitive science. Affective computing analyzes emotions by employing big data, different sensors, machine intelligence and an analytics engine. Businesses leverage the insights gained from this system to improve decision-making in consumer-centric processes, such as marketing, sales and customer services. Consequently, affective computing finds widespread applications in e-learning and autonomous systems.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/affective-computing-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Affective Computing Market Trends:

The increasing penetration of the internet and the escalating demand for wearable devices are primary factors propelling the global affective computing market. It is further being supported by the rising need for understanding consumer behavior by businesses across the globe. Other than this, rapid technological development has inflated the demand for advanced electronic devices, such as voice-activated biometrics, which is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing deployment of software tools in educational institutes and support mechanisms in medical services is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global affective computing market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on technology, components and end use.

Breakup by Technology:

Touch-based

Touchless

Breakup by Components:

Hardware

Sensors

Cameras

Storage Devices and Processors

Others

Software

Analytics Software

Enterprise Software

Facial Recognition

Gesture Recognition

Speech Recognition

Breakup by End Use:

Automotive

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Affectiva Inc.

Cipia Vision Ltd.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Elliptic Laboratories A/S

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Kairos AR Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications Inc.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/3uVq1mZ

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No (D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800