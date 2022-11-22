According to CMi Global Electric Bus Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 107 Billion By 2030 At 22% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

The Electric Bus Market was at US$ 29 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 107 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 22% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Electric Bus Market was estimated at USD 29 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 107 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 22% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Electric Bus Market was estimated at USD 29 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 107 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 22% between 2022 and 2030.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18566

Electric Bus Market: Overview

An electric bus uses electric motors instead of internal combustion engines to go forward. Electric buses have two options for power supply: they can either store the necessary energy onboard or receive continual external power. The majority of buses that hold electricity are battery electric buses (which this page primarily discusses), where the electric motor receives power from an onboard battery pack. Although there are examples of other storage types, such as the gyrobus, which uses flywheel energy storage, these buses are rare. Electricity is obtained through interaction with external power sources when not stored on board.

Electric Bus Market: Growth Driver

The transportation sector primarily causes the emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG) into the atmosphere. The transportation industry, which is a significant contributor to urban and regional air pollution, is responsible for around one-fourth of all energy-related greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, according to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP). In 2019, 1.1% of all GHG emissions from the transportation industry were produced by buses, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In addition, 29% of ozone-depleting chemicals, which harm the environment and make air pollution, are entirely due to vehicle emissions. As a result, many governments worldwide have started implementing electric buses to improve urban public transportation’s sustainability and fuel efficiency.

Report URL: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-bus-market/

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electric Bus market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 22% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Electric Bus market was valued at around USD 29 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 107 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) The global Electric Bus market is categorized into battery, vehicle type, application, and end-use. By end-use, in 2021, the public segment’s revenue share was greater than 80%.

D)The significant market share is linked to the rising demand for transportation services and governments’ implementation of numerous GHG emissions to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and minimize air and noise pollution.

E) By application, in 2021, the intracity segment dominated the market and controlled more than 85.0% of the revenue. The increase in people travelling to work, school, and universities worldwide is responsible for the need for intracity e-buses and the increased demand for public transportation.

Press Release For Electric Bus Market : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/electric-bus-market-share/

Regional Landscape

In 2021, Asia Pacific accounted for the most significant revenue share, with more than 85.0%. The development can be ascribed to the presence of nations like China, India, and Japan and the rising desire for environmentally friendly transportation. Leading manufacturing businesses are headquartered in China, a significant player in the market. For instance, more than 421,000 e-buses, or approximately 99% of the global fleet, were in China in March 2021. Furthermore, the expansion of the charging infrastructure, environmental concerns, and tight government regulations are driving the overall business growth in this region.

Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18566

Key Players

AB Volvo

Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Co. Ltd

Ebusco

King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd

BYD Company Ltd

Daimler AG

Proterra Inc

CAF Group (Solaris Bus & Coach)

NFI Group

Van Hool NV

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/checkout/?reportid=18566

The Electric Bus Market is segmented as follows:

By Battery

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Iron Phosphate

By Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

By End-use

Private

Public

By Application

Intercity

Intracity

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18566

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Global Electric Bus Charging Station Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-bus-charging-station-market/

Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-market/

Global Foldable Electric Scooter Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/foldable-electric-scooter-market/

Global Electrical Enclosures Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electrical-enclosures-market/

Global Electric Kick Scooters Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-kick-scooters-market/

About Us

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18566

Contact Us