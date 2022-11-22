Artist Bailey Craig’s Work Exclusively Featured in Oahu’s Truth Gallery

The prolific garment designer’s latest collection, Soul Work, is renowned by audiences & critics alike for its outstanding quality and transcendental creativity

OAHU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bailey Craig - the Hawaii-based garment designer renowned for his inclusive designs that celebrate both the natural way of ancestral living and modern elegance, forming a unique, eccentric representation - is proud to announce that his latest collection, Soul Work, is being exclusively featured in Oahu’s Truth Gallery.

Born into a multidimensional family, Bailey has been involved in the arts from an early age. While his talents were recognized when he was young, Bailey’s artistic style has evolved massively since his childhood days of drawing and painting with family members into what he has become renowned for today: Symbolism abstraction and emotional depictions using a mostly internal connection to the divine as a subject matter.

This unique combination has been widely celebrated, with public campaigns appearing in places like New York City’s Times Square. Significant artists like Natasha Graziano and Sean Paul have also been seen wearing Craig-designed garments, including on the cover of Paul’s latest album Scorcha.

“I’ve always had a special connection to sub-perceptive reality and I used that as my main source of inspiration for my latest collection, Soul Work,” said Bailey. “It’s also an embodiment of the beauty of nature and a mix of the inner and outer worlds to spark emotions and tell stories, all of which were collectively manifested through my meditation practice. I truly think that this is my most significant collection of art yet - both at a personal and professional level - and I’m pleased at how well both audiences and critics alike are receiving it thus far.”

Bailey added, “At a fundamental level, it’s my hope that each piece will prompt people to consider the power and neutrality that lives within them and to always keep their sights on what matters most to all of us - destiny.”

To learn more about Bailey Craig and his Soul Work collection, click here or visit www.baileycraig.com.