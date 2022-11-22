According to CMi Global Green Hydrogenn Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 90 Billion | 2030 | 55% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

The Green Hydrogenn Market was at US$ 1.8 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 90 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 55% between 2022 and 2030.

Green Hydrogenn Market: Overview

Green hydrogen is produced exclusively from sustainable resources. Grey hydrogen, which makes up 95% of the market and is produced by steam-forming natural gas, has substantially less CO2 than green hydrogen.

Using green hydrogen as a bridge, the green electricity or power can be transformed into transportation fuel or used as a feedstock in industrial applications. For example, market participants will be able to incorporate wind energy into the fuel tank of a container ship thanks to green hydrogen and its derivative fuels, such as green ammonia. The decarbonization capability of renewable energy sources could thus be significantly increased by hydrogen.

Key Insights:

C) The market for Green Hydrogen is segmented into technology, application, and distribution channel. Based on technology, Alkaline electrolyzers accounted for the most significant revenue share of over 60% in 2021 since they are the conventional electrolyzer technology used in green hydrogen projects.

D)The alkaline electrolyzer has a more extended operating period than PEM electrolyzers and uses sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide as its electrolyte. In contrast to PEM electrolyzers, which operate at temperatures between 70 and 90 degrees Celsius, alkaline electrolyzers have lower power and current densities and a more comprehensive operating temperature range of 100 to 105 degrees Celsius.

E) In terms of revenue, the pipeline sector held around 60% of the global market for green hydrogen in 2021. Transporting green hydrogen is possible in various ways, including as a gas in high-pressure containers, a liquid in thermally insulated containers, a processed form such as methanol or ammonia, or a chemical carrier medium.

Regional Landscape

Due to large expenditures made by European economies in the pursuit of an energy transition toward a clean hydrogen-based economy over the ensuing years, Europe accounted for a sizable revenue share in 2021. For instance, the U.K. government revealed a USD 14.8 billion investment plan in August 2019 for a project that is anticipated to utilize 4 GW of offshore wind to produce green hydrogen by 2030.

Due to the adoption of clean energy policies, North America is predicted to see a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period, with the U.S. and Canada gradually growing the green hydrogen industry. California currently controls most of the U.S. market thanks to aggressive decarbonization goals like eliminating gas or diesel-powered public transportation by 2040.

Key Players

Siemens Energy AG

ITM Power PLC

Reliance Industries Limited

Air Products and Chemicals. Inc

Linde plc

SGH2 Energy

Ballard Power Systems

Air Liquide

SRI Energy Inc

Green Hydrogen Systems

Nel ASA

Iberdrola S.A

Plug Power Inc

The Green Hydrogenn Market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer

Alkaline Electrolyzer

By Application

Transportation

Power Generation

Others

By Distribution Channel

Cargo

Pipeline

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

