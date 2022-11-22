Locally produced wastewater treatment drum screens deliver for municipal food, beverage, and agricultural users
ROSEVILLE, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest Australian-manufactured high-performance wastewater treatment rotary drum screens from CST Wastewater Solutions have now entered service in Australia.
A technician inspects the smoothly functioning new locally manufactured Rotary drum screen and compactor from CST Wastewater Solutions.
A heart of locally fabricated stainless steel in the CST Wastewater Solutions wastewater screen drum, which can withstand shock loads and larger solids most other screens using lighter mesh or plastic construction cannot – and which and may cause them to
The robust in-channel stainless steel WWTP technology from CST Wastewater Solutions is designed and manufactured in Australia for better engineering solutions tailored to widely varying local conditions, backed with assured local service.
The latest technology – of which the first two examples have now been installed in NSW municipal plants – are based on a design that has withstood extremes in flooding, drought, flow, and input over dozens of applications in Australia, New Zealand, and SE Asia.
“The Australian technology is robust and is tailor-made for installations such as those involved in the latest $1.6 billion water infrastructure initiatives announced by the NSW and Queensland Governments to guarantee sustainable, secure water,” says CST Wastewater Solutions Managing Director, Mr Michael Bambridge.
CST Wastewater Solutions’ in-channel wastewater screen technology has lower fluid head loss at peak flows to increase solids removal efficiency compared with typical traditional screening at wastewater treatment plants in municipal and industrial applications such as food, beverage, and agriculture, including meat and dairy.
“Such efficiency is integral to public and private WWTPs’ ability to function – and continue to function – as a first line of defence against overloading, floods and sewage and environmental and industrial waste spills. This modern technology - captures and processes waste and debris before it can enter wastewater treatment processes and disrupt vital services or cause groundwater or waterway pollution.
The latest applications of locally made drum screens, incorporating technology encompassing CST’s 35 years of application experience, replace existing CST supplied screens after more than 20 years’ service
“After completing scores of successful installations throughout Australia and New Zealand, for municipalities and industries, we decided to go to local manufacture to secure our quality, service, and supply chain integrity, said Bambridge.
No one-size-fits-all
“WWTP screening today has to deal with extraordinary and widely varying inputs, particularly with global warming when many States and regions can get a month’s rain in a day. The challenge gets even harder when an overloaded or poorly maintained front-line screening plant is flooded with higher loads, which can leak, flow or flood into the surrounding environment,” says Bambridge.
“These are serious and testing circumstances – which demand serious and substantial engineering solutions, not lightweight, one-size-fits-all installations that may fail in circumstances for which they are not designed. No local council or food processing plant - can afford to stake their futures on lesser technologies and unresponsive service chains.
“Less durable solutions might have been cheap to buy first up, but they are a lot more expensive to own not much further down the track, when you have to call out local service personnel to help clean up blockages and spills. It can be false economy – and environmentally risky – if, for example, a local council, an abattoir, or food factory has to cope with system failures or spills affecting local waterways or groundwater,” said Bambridge.
“Wastewater treatment plants are continually subjected to a heavy stream waste solids ranging from sand, rocks, wood, to sanitary products, toilet paper, grease, and mixed food wastes. These solids must be removed before successful downstream treatment processes can work efficiently.”
“These are heavy duty requirements, which demand a heavy duty response for whole-of-life value and demonstrable risk management with a commitment to ensuring strong local service wherever and whenever it is needed - particularly in an emergency situation. The last few years have shown us just how hazardous and costly it can be relying on imports and over-stretched supply lines. The future is local manufacturing and maintenance, with the skilled jobs, national income and security of service this brings.”
Jack Mallen-Cooper
Whyte Public Relations
whytepr@whytepr.com.au