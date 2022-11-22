Cenk Sidar, Founder and CEO of Enquire AI, Speaks at Brandweek Istanbul about AI, Human Intelligence, and Data

Cenk Sidar, CEO of Enquire AI

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cenk Sidar, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Enquire AI, spoke at Brandweek Istanbul, amongst EMEA's top tech, marketing and advertisement talent. In his talk titled "Machine in Humans, Humans in Machine: New Paradigm in the New Age," Mr. Sidar shed light on how Enquire AI's Centaur model — the combination of AI, human intelligence and data — can help solve today's business challenges.

Brandweek İstanbul is the largest gathering of technology, marketing, and advertisement professionals in EMEA. Brandweek Istanbul hosted a wide variety of speakers who are experts in their fields and who discussed major changes and innovations that are on the horizon. Widely considered “the most inspiring week of the year,” Brandweek Istanbul brought together creative leaders from around the globe and featured research results and discourses on communications, trade, culture, and economy, as well as examined the upcoming trends and developments that will shape the future.

Each year Brandweek Istanbul, the biggest business meeting in the EMEA region, brings together groundbreaking artists, advertising executives, marketers and business people from marketing, media, arts and sports with over 32.000 participants. Some of the events featured this year included "The World Stage," "Inspiration Hall," and "Brands & Trends."

At “The World Stage,” thought leaders and industry experts discussed developments and innovations that are putting theory into practice based on meaning and purpose. They considered the financial aspects and the audiences reached on a number of global issues. There was a discussion and consideration around new approaches to developing awareness and purpose-oriented projects specifically around the crises of climate change, inequality, and war with the goal of creating a sustainable future. The power and global impact of new technologies and innovations affecting creative industries was also examined, including Web 3.0, decentralized structures, and blockchain technology. Looking at a future where creativity will be tested with the practices of AI and machine learning, participants examined the models and strategies that brands, designers, artists and all members of the creative world use as a basis while shaping the future.

At “Inspiration Hall,” artists, activists, scientists, futurists, technology leaders and those who make a difference in the business world discussed their inspiring stories, industry insights, and trends that will shape the future. The stories of brands that have just entered the industry, clues to successful content that changes rapidly in the light of new technologies, the management of Turkey’s human capital and brain power, the impact of the user on the economy, along with research outputs and case studies were discussed in great detail.

“Brands & Trends” featured discussions about the present doctrines on brands and trends with in-depth industry analyzes, and recent research on the parameters that shape consumer trends. In short, all the developments awaiting the business world were considered. The areas where blockchain and artificial intelligence transform financial technology and the potential it will offer to institutions in the future was shared with the audience first hand by its practitioners. At the same time, despite the widespread use of new technologies, brands and marketing experts and creative industries will face a new order in the near future: cookie-free communication. Creative collaborations developed by creatives and customers, gave birth to inspiring ideas and projects and groundbreaking works. The anatomy of such collaborations was analyzed and discussed under the title of B2B creativity. Another area that is affected by creativity is the game industry which was explored in three dimensions: art-design, e-commerce, and market research.

Brand Week Istanbul certainly lived up to its billing as “the most inspiring week of the year,” with events that matched the interests of all sorts of people concerned with the business developments, emerging technologies, and creative forces of the future.

About Cenk Sidar and Enquire AI

Cenk Sidar is a future of work and Web3 evangelist. He is the co-founder and CEO of Enquire AI, a next generation insights platform that provides the world’s leading enterprises with an AI-powered platform to leverage global subject-matter expertise in real time. He is also a contributor at NextWave DAO, aiming to bridge Web2 to Web3 via community events, IRL panels, and a networking portal. Mr. Sidar began his professional career over 15 years ago as a Director of Infrastructure, Energy and Defence Programs at the American-Turkish Council. From there, he went on to ConStrat, before eventually starting Sidar Global Advisors, where he served as the CEO from its inception in 2010 until the end of 2017, supporting companies such as Microsoft, Kinross Gold Corporation, Hilton Worldwide and the US Chamber of Commerce.

Enquire AI is a Washington, D.C.-based company that leverages artificial intelligence in a tool for businesses to find global subject-matter expertise in real time. Its patented technology can match Fortune 500 clients with experts based in the region in question, all of which have years of experience in the target industry. Its AI-based algorithm uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to match the specific request to the best possible in-network expert; across 180 countries worldwide with varied expertise in business, academia, finance, economics, technology, medicine, sustainability politics and more. This makes the process faster, of higher quality, and more cost-efficient by optimizing resources.