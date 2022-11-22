Outsource-Philippines Unveils Expansion Plans and Updates in Service Offerings, Starting with a New Logo
Outsource-Philippines’ efforts to keep abreast of the trends involve developing new services—and unveiling a new logo toward the company’s growth aspirations.SAN PEDRO, LAGUNA, PHILIPPINES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsource-Philippines, one of the leading BPO-KPO service providers in the country, unveiled its redesigned logo last Sept. 13. This rebranding initiative serves as an emblem of the company’s resolve to keep abreast of the rapidly shifting trends constantly taking place across their industry. And consistent with their growing business model and future expansion plans, Outsource-Philippines is set to introduce new service offerings while delivering the same sustainable results.
For almost 20 years, the company has been providing a wide range of top-notch outsourcing services to clients around the world. They have already assisted numerous startups and established firms in meeting their deliverables and standards—further positioning the firm as one of the industry leaders.
This milestone prompted them to look into other avenues to achieve their growth objectives. The company keeps in mind how their brand image affects the public’s perception of them as an organization. Given these factors, the firm sees rebranding as an excellent opportunity to showcase their current progress and boundless creativity despite the stiff competition.
"As one of the country's pioneers in this field, we understand how crucial it is to stay relevant and competitive in today's technology-driven business world. That's why we want to establish a strong and modern brand identity based on existing trends,” said Celina Mercado, president of Outsource-Philippines.
Regarding the company’s goals for rebranding, she added, “We are currently in the process of developing new service options and solutions, such as a holding company, to serve and satisfy our clients’ diverse needs. That makes it essential to give our brand a revamped look that will better represent who Outsource-Philippines really is and what the company can further bring to the table."
Indeed, the company exhibits flexibility and innovation in the face of rising demands for outsourcing services. They take pride in their commitment to improve their brand and the drive to do so—making them dependable and trustworthy for their clients.
Mercado added, "In spite of our success, we still seek to enhance our results to become one of the best outsourcing companies in Asia. This includes promoting the world-class Filipino talents in the global market. And in order for our brand to keep up with our continuous growth, we must ensure that its design is always ahead of the curve."
As a concluding note, Outsource-Philippines, with its new brand approach, will keep on building and maintaining solid business relationships. Customers may expect the firm to develop more value-adding services and streamlined procedures. These are all to be carried out consistently by their competent and efficient workforce.
About Outsource-Philippines
Outsource-Philippines is one of the top BPO-KPO service providers in the Philippines. Their wide range of services includes contact center, multimedia development, writing, editing, research, and web development. Since 2003, their team of experts has been serving clients globally with these first-rate and cost-effective business solutions.
