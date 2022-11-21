Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Spectrum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPPI) securities.



If you purchased Spectrum securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling (212) 687-1980.

On September 22, 2022, Reuters reported that advisers to the U.S Food and Drug Administration “voted against recommending Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ (SPPI.O) experimental drug for the treatment of patients with a form of non-small cell lung cancer. The FDA panel voted 9 to 4 against the oral drug, poziotinib, citing marginal efficacy, high level of toxicities, and lack of dose optimization. The panel's decision was in-line with briefing documents released by the drug regulator on Tuesday that raised concerns over the efficacy of the treatment compared with existing drugs like Daiichi Sankyo’s (4568.T) and AstraZeneca’s Enhertu. read more ”

Following this news, Spectrum’s stock price declined over 33% per share.

