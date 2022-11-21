Royal Farms Announces Expansion into to North Carolina

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms announces plans to open its first location in North Carolina in early 2023.



The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville, NC. Royal Farms has plans to open more locations in other areas of the state to bring more convenient options to the North Carolina community.

The menu will be centered around the company’s World-Famous chicken, which was awarded “…best fast-food fried chicken” by Food and Wine magazine. Royal Farms will also offer a variety of side dishes such as mac and cheese and mash potatoes so customers can take a complete meal or platter home for the family. Royal Farms customers can enjoy a cup of freshly brewed hot or iced coffee from Swiss-Made brewing machines that grind whole Arabica beans seconds before brewing. Customers can experience f'real™ milkshakes made from all real ice cream and dairy-fresh milk at the blending station.

Every location will feature surcharge free ATMs and air pump stations, lottery, and fuel. Carwashes will be available at select locations.

“We are very excited to pioneer into the First Flight state and expand our offerings into the community. Not only does Royal Farms bring value and more convenient options to neighborhoods, but we are also passionate about giving back to the areas we do business in. We look forward to getting involved in the community and seeing our first responders in uniform get free coffee whenever they stop in. We thank North Carolina for welcoming Royal Farms into this beautiful state,” said Aliyah Atayee, Public Relations at Royal Farms.

For those interested in working for Royal Farms, please visit https://careers.royalfarms.com/. Royal Farms offers competitive pay, medical and dental insurance, a 401(K)-retirement plan, opportunities for advancement, flexible schedules, vacation time, and our employee store discount.

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with more than 260 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959 under the name White Jug. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

