4ezpool.com Proudly Announces EZ Event Pools to Help Marketing Have a Bigger Splash

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4ezpool.com presents easy and affordable event pools. "There are so many neat products out there," States EZ Pool Products Inc. "But the only way, the very best way to showcase them is in water!" And that is where an EZ Event Pool helps.

In 2005, EZ Pool Products Inc. worked with Dick's Sporting Goods in the northeast to make trying a kayak easier. "Many new and seasoned buyers wanted to try a kayak before buying." Michael Bremer worked with a mobile media advertising company that connected EZ Pools with Dick's Sporting Goods. "The ability to have a roaming team set up, fill, demonstrate kayaks, drain and move to the next store had never been done before." Every weekend, Dick's had a parking lot roadshow set up for six months, complete with a giant 12' wide x 42' long EZ Event Pool. "It wasn't just about trying the kayaks," Explained Bremer. "But we had other great outdoor water sports gear available.”

What started as a novel idea quickly became an excellent way to showcase water-based products. "In 2005 the Dick's demo pool was the first of its kind." "The following year we were getting bid requests for convention centers, parking lots, in-store demos and even the NFL called." Explains EZ Pool Products, Inc.

Using American-made poly-reinforced vinyl material (similar to military inflatable boat material), an EZ Pool unfolds, the frame slips in place, and voile' - ready for water. Because an EZ Pool is easy, residential customers worldwide recognized the value of a self-contained pool that the average family can quickly erect in less than a couple of hours. So it was this easy and durable design that brought Bremer the idea of creating a traveling roadshow.

Perhaps the best success story EZ Pools can share was Sebile Fishing Lures. In 2010 the general sales manager for Sebile contacted EZ Pools for a series of demo pools for his sales team to demonstrate the unique Sebile fishing lures. "It was one thing to describe and show a customer a video of how our lures worked." Kennan Fellows, General Sales Manager of Sebile at the time. "But once they saw and tried the lure themselves, they were sold." The pools were such a success for the Sebile traveling sales team they designed a whole convention booth around the pool. Kennan said the presence of the pools in the booth increased sales by 500%.

4ezpool.com is proud to announce the perfect event pool source. Any size and color EZ Pool can help not only launch your water-based product but dramatically increase your sales as well.

