SOPERIOR FERTILIZER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Canada , Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (the “Company”) (NEX:SOP.H). Further to its press release on November 2, 2022, the Company is announcing another change to the expected timing of payments from a counterparty related to a JV Agreement (“JV”) for the development of its Blawn Mountain alunite asset. The counterparty has proposed a revised funding schedule which now provides for the full payment and JV closing by December 16th, 2022. The terms and conditions of the JV Agreement are unchanged from those outlined in the August 24, 2020 press release.



