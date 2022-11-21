Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,552 in the last 365 days.

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Canada , Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (the “Company”) (NEX:SOP.H). Further to its press release on November 2, 2022, the Company is announcing another change to the expected timing of payments from a counterparty related to a JV Agreement (“JV”) for the development of its Blawn Mountain alunite asset. The counterparty has proposed a revised funding schedule which now provides for the full payment and JV closing by December 16th, 2022. The terms and conditions of the JV Agreement are unchanged from those outlined in the August 24, 2020 press release.  

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP.

Andrew Squires

CEO and Director

Contact Information
E-mail inquiries: info@SOPeriorfertilizer.com
www.SOPeriorfertilizer.com  

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).


Primary Logo

You just read:

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.