275 flights weekly to more than 40 destinations

Increased flight frequency through fleet optimization

MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Air Transat announces its summer 2023 program today, which will feature 275 flights a week to more than 40 destinations at the height of the season. The airline will strengthen its position in Europe, increase the number of connections to the South and the United States as well as enhance its domestic service. The airline will also service over 265 additional destinations through partnerships with other carriers, mainly with its expanding network of codeshare agreements and its exclusive platform connectair by Air Transat.

"This flight program is perfectly in line with our mission, which is to encourage discovery and foster openness, whatever the destination or the reason for traveling," said Michèle Barre, Vice-President, Network, Revenue Management and Pricing, Air Transat. "From an operational standpoint, the more efficient use of our aircraft allows us to increase the frequency of flights and regain a capacity similar to what we had prior to the pandemic."

Europe… over and over

At the height of the season, the airline will offer 88 direct flights weekly to 19 European destinations from Montreal. Out of Toronto, 73 direct flights a week are scheduled to 15 cities in Europe. Finally, from Quebec City, three weekly direct flights are scheduled to Paris and one to London.

Number of weekly direct flights to Europe*

Destination From

Montreal From

Quebec City From

Toronto AMSTERDAM, Netherlands 3

4 ATHENS, Greece 4

4 BÂLE-MULHOUSE, Switzerland 2



BARCELONA, Spain 4

3 BORDEAUX, France 5



BRUSSELS, Belgium 3



DUBLIN, Ireland



6 FARO, Portugal



1 GLASGOW, United Kingdom



7 LAMEZIA, Italy



1 LISBON, Portugal 5

5 LONDON, United Kingdom 7 1 14 LYON, France 5



MADRID, Spain 4



MALAGA, Spain 2



MANCHESTER, United Kingdom



6 MARSEILLE, France 6



NANTES, France 4



NICE, France 3



PARIS, France 14 3 7 PORTO, Portugal 3

4 ROME, Italy 7

7 TOULOUSE, France 5



VENICE, Italy 2

1 ZAGREB, Croatia



3

*At the height of the season

United States: Florida and California increasingly accessible

From Montreal, Air Transat will offer a total of 16 direct flights each week to the United States, including four to Fort Lauderdale, three to Orlando, and three each to Miami, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In addition, out of Toronto, seven direct flights will depart every week, including four to Fort Lauderdale and three to Orlando. From Quebec City, the company will again offer one direct weekly flight to Fort Lauderdale.

Number of weekly flights to the United States*

Destination From

Montreal From

Quebec City From

Toronto FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida 4 1 4 LOS ANGELES, California 3



MIAMI, Florida 3



ORLANDO, Florida 3

3 SAN FRANCISCO, California 3





* At the height of the season

South: greater frequency

In keeping with the desires of Canadian seekers of sand, sun and sea, Air Transat will once again offer a selection of its most popular destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean departing from Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto.

Number of weekly flights to the South*

Destination From

Montreal From

Quebec City From

Toronto CANCUN, Mexico 7 1 7 CAYO COCO, Cuba 3

1 HOLGUIN, Cuba 2

2 MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica 1

1 PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti 1



PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic 2

2 PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico 2

2 PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic 7 1 7 SAMANA, Dominican Republic 2

1 SANTA CLARA, Cuba 1

1 VARADERO, Cuba 3

2

* At the height of the season

Domestic flights still popular

Encouraged by consumer response to travel within Canada, Air Transat will continue to offer numerous domestic flights out of Montreal and Toronto next summer.

Number of weekly domestic flights*

City-pair Number of flights MONTREAL–CALGARY 7 MONTREAL–QUEBEC CITY 3 MONTREAL–TORONTO 10 MONTREAL–VANCOUVER 7

* At the height of the season

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading leisure travel brand. Voted North America's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international, transborder and Canadian destinations. It is renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the magnificent destinations it offers. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. TRZ. To find out more, visit airtransat.com.

Image bank: transat.com/fr-CA/corporatif/medias

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.