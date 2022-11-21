This Holiday, Stage Access Becomes 'Nutcracker Central,' With 9 Variations of Tchaikovsky's Magical Masterpiece

Few musical events are as inextricably tied with the holidays as The Nutcracker, and to make this holiday season extra special, Stage Access – the streaming service dedicated to music, ballet, opera and the performing arts – is offering a dazzling array of nine different variations on this wintertime spectacular.

Beginning Thursday, that's more than 14 hours of Sugarplum Fairies, waltzing flowers, Christmas trees, toy soldiers, snowflakes and Mothers Ginger.

There's also the hip-hop-infused Nutcracker Reloaded (2016) from the Dansens Hus in Stockholm; Ballett Zürich's striking 2018 The Nutcracker and the Mouse King; the exquisite New York City Ballet production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker (2011); and a 2018 concert performance of Tchaikovsky's score by Amsterdam's renowned Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra.

"Stage Access has gathered many of the best and most creatively exciting Nutcrackers from the past 30 years to offer a new way to share the quintessential holiday experience with family and friends of all ages," said Stage Access COO Tripp Hornick.

Also part of Stage Access's Nutcracker selection, which will be available only until December 31: The Bonn Ballet's 1991 staging; Staatsballett Berlin's 1999 production; Der Nussknacker (2011) by Dresden Semperoper Ballett; the Royal Ballet's 2018 production; and Casse-Noisette, performed by the Ballet Company of the National Opera of Ukraine in 2018.

Stage Access offers a free seven-day trial. Monthly, unlimited streaming memberships are just $7.99, or a full year for just $69.99. Stage Access is available across every major streaming platform in the U.S. and Canada: online, iOS, Android, AppleTV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

Founded by hedge-fund innovator Bruce H. Lipnick, Stage Access is defining the performing arts in the digital era as the only company in North America that produces, distributes and licenses classical arts programming across multiple platforms. Stage Access also produces acclaimed original programs, including Yo-Yo Ma: Six Solo Bach Cello Suites from the Odeon, Athens; and The 3 Tenors: From Caracalla to the World – The 30th Anniversary Documentary.

In addition, Stage Access has a theatrical relationship with IMAX®, with whom it has produced and will release Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing - Paris and Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing - Venice in 2023.

