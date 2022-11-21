Denver Area's Viola Florence Fraizer Celebrates 100th Birthday; Reunites Family After 40 Years
Veterans Home Care wishes Viola Fraizer a happy 100th birthday November 23, 2022. Viola has been celebrating with friends and family at Red Lobster in Northglenn CO
100 Year Old Denver area woman is thriving due to caregivers arranged by Comfort Keepers and VetAssist
This VA benefit has been a blessing. Without it she would be destitute.”NORTHGLENN, CO, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viola Florence Fraizer is celebrating her 100th birthday November 23, 2002, and this event has reunited some family members who haven’t been together in 40 years.
Fraizer was one of nine children. She married Floyd Fraizer who was one of 13. Their son Harold Fraizer says he has more cousins than he can count and when 15 family members met at a small reunion November 5 at Red Lobster at 1350 W 104th Ave, Northglenn, CO to celebrate his mother’s 100th birthday, some hadn’t seen each other in decades.
Members of the Harvest Baptist Church in Ovid, Co, where Harold is an elder, sent Viola flowers and balloons.
“It was a fun time for all of us. Mom was ecstatic about seeing her nieces and nephews on November 5. Her actual birthday is November 23. Red Lobster is Mom’s favorite place to go,” says Harold. Another party was held at Calvary Community Baptist Church November 20 in Northglenn.
Having some dementia, Harold isn’t sure his mother remembers the parties, nonetheless it brought her joy. “I call her everyday and she still recognizes me,” says Harold.
Viola and Floyd had three children: Harold, Julia and Rosalyn. who died of cancer. Viola always enjoyed crafting and crocheting. Until about three years ago, she lived independently. Then macular degeneration and age took its toll. With impaired vision and hearing, and dementia, she moved in with her daughter, Julia in Northglenn.
Viola’s husband Floyd died in 2002 at the age of 85 after suffering a heart attack. His military service during World War II enabled Viola to qualify for a little-known VA benefit called Aid and Attendance that helps her today. Viola has an in-home caregiver through Comfort Keepers and the VetAssist Program with no out-of-pocket costs.
“This VA benefit has been a blessing. Without it she would be destitute. I’d definitely recommend VetAssist and Comfort Keepers to others,” says Harold. The VetAssist Program is offered by Veterans Home Care, a private company that contracts other private companies such as Comfort Keepers to provide care such as help with dressing, bathing, light housekeeping, medication reminders and more. VetAssist provides free help with VA paperwork and other services.
Floyd enlisted in 1944 while living in Ohio. Rumor had it the Marines were bearing the brunt of casualties and recruiting replacement soldiers. To avoid a shortened life span and improve his odds, he signed up to be a plane mechanic. Having completed eighth grade, he wanted to do his best on the test so he’d qualify for extensive training and further his education. Instead, he passed the test with flying colors which eliminated him from training and sent him to service planes at Patterson Air Force Base.
Stationed as a mechanic in the Central Pacific until September 1945, Floyd didn’t escape harm’s way. Mechanics were often the targets of enemy fire and Floyd always had his rifle at his side while repairing aircraft. After the war, he served in the Marine Reserves from 1947 to 1951. Per his records, he was not wounded and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal.
To learn more about Aid and Attendance and the VetAssist Program visit www.veteranshomecare.com, or email info@veteranshomecare.com or call 888-314-6075.
