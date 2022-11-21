Southland Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southland Holdings, LLC (“Southland”) announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Revenue of $335 million, an increase of 6% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021

Operating income increased 228% to $46.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $14.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021

Operating income increased 89% to $61.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $32.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021

EBITDA increased 143% to $59.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $24.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021

EBITDA increased 44% to $96.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $66.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021

Gross profit margin of 19% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 9% in the quarter ended September 30, 2021

Gross profit margin of 12% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 8% in the nine months ended September 30, 2021

Backlog increased to $2.37 billion as of September 30, 2022, from $1.98 billion as of June 30, 2022

Record new awards of $1.6 billion, year to date through the date of this press release, an increase of approximately 154% compared to the same period in the prior year. Approximately $900 million of these awards were included in backlog as of September 30, 2022



Frank Renda, Southland’s CEO said, “We are extremely pleased with our third quarter results and our team’s execution throughout North America. Revenue increased 6% compared to the same quarter last year, which was driven by an increase in new project starts in the quarter. We achieved record EBITDA in the quarter and our gross profit margin expanded from 8% to 12% through the first nine months of the year compared to the first nine months of last year. We continue to see an improved bidding environment and a robust project pipeline. We have been awarded $1.6 billion of new work through today’s date for the year, which is an increase of 154% compared to new awards through the same date in the prior year. Backlog increased to $2.37 billion at the end of the quarter compared to $1.98 billion last quarter as a result of strong awards.”

“As we get closer to the consummation of our merger with Legato, our strong financial performance, recent project awards, and future opportunities continue to demonstrate the positive outlook we see for Southland,” Mr. Renda continued. “The tailwinds of needed investment in critical infrastructure across the geographies we serve remain at an all-time high. Our Transportation segment was recently awarded several bridge and lock projects and our Civil segment was awarded various water pipeline and water treatment projects across the country. We look forward to not only what these projects will do for our customers, but their ability to deliver value to our shareholders.”

2022 Third Quarter Results

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Revenue $ 335,125 $ 315,411 Cost of construction 272,715 285,985 Gross profit 62,410 29,426 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 15,606 15,151 Operating income 46,804 14,275 (Loss) gain on investments, net (100 ) 475 Other expense (income), net 2,292 659 Interest expense (2,285 ) (1,579 ) Earnings before income taxes 46,711 13,830 Income tax expense 10,588 2,393 Net income 36,123 11,437 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 924 2,476 Net income attributable to Southland Holdings $ 35,199 $ 8,961



Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $335.1 million, an increase of $19.7 million, or 6%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $62.4 million, an increase of $33.0 million, or 112%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021. Our gross profit margin increased from 9% to 19% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Selling, general, and administrative costs for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $15.6 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 3%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Revenue $ 866,627 $ 915,560 Cost of construction 761,549 840,950 Gross profit 105,078 74,610 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 43,395 42,021 Operating income 61,683 32,589 (Loss) gain on investments, net (79 ) 752 Other expense (income), net 936 1,570 Interest expense (6,317 ) (5,321 ) Earnings before income taxes 56,223 29,590 Income tax expense 13,745 2,215 Net income 42,478 27,375 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,474 3,489 Net income attributable to Southland Holdings $ 41,004 $ 23,886



Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $866.6 million, a decrease of $48.9 million, or 5%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $105.1 million, an increase of $30.5 million, or 41%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Our gross profit margin increased from 8% to 12% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Selling, general, and administrative costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $43.4 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 3%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Selling, general, and administrative costs as a percent of revenue were 5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 4.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Segment Revenue

Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 % of Total % of Total Segment Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Civil $ 71,409 21.3 % $ 112,161 35.6 % Transportation 263,716 78.7 % 203,250 64.4 % Total revenue $ 335,125 100.0 % $ 315,411 100.0 %





Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 %of Total % of Total Segment Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Civil $ 221,303 25.5 % $ 293,282 32.0 % Transportation 645,324 74.5 % 622,278 68.0 % Total revenue $ 866,627 100.0 % $ 915,560 100.0 %



Segment Gross Profit

Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 % of Segment %of Segment Segment Gross Profit Revenue Gross Profit Revenue Civil $ 8,926 12.5 % $ 33,822 30.2 % Transportation 53,484 20.3 % (4,396 ) (2.2 ) % Gross profit $ 62,410 18.6 % $ 29,426 9.3 %





Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 %of Segment %of Segment Segment Gross Profit Revenue Gross Profit Revenue Civil $ 28,315 12.8 % $ 42,713 14.6 % Transportation 76,763 11.9 % 31,897 5.1 % Gross profit $ 105,078 12.1 % $ 74,610 8.1 %



EBITDA Reconciliation

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net income $ 35,199 $ 8,961 $ 41,004 $ 23,886 Depreciation and amortization 11,523 11,675 35,163 35,251 Income taxes 10,587 2,393 13,745 2,215 Interest expense 2,285 1,579 6,317 5,321 Interest income (18 ) (44 ) (29 ) (64 ) EBITDA $ 59,576 $ 24,564 $ 96,200 $ 66,609



Backlog

(Amounts in thousands) Backlog Balance December 31, 2021 $ 2,218,573 New contracts, change orders, and adjustments 1,018,825 Gross backlog 3,237,398 Less: contract revenue recognized in 2022 (866,977 ) Balance September 30, 2022 $ 2,370,421

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

As of (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,306 $ 63,342 Restricted cash 14,218 47,900 Accounts receivable, net 148,125 126,702 Retainage receivables 116,122 110,971 Contract assets 447,549 374,624 Other current assets 23,976 22,977 Total current assets 793,296 746,516 Property and equipment, net 126,893 156,031 Right-of-use assets 14,636 15,816 Investments - unconsolidated entities 110,395 103,610 Investments - limited liability companies 2,590 1,926 Investments - private equity 3,345 3,925 Goodwill 1,528 1,528 Intangible assets, net 2,470 3,215 Other noncurrent assets 3,626 3,186 Total noncurrent assets 265,483 289,237 Total assets 1,058,779 1,035,753 Accounts payable $ 132,806 $ 146,455 Retainage payable 34,533 32,706 Accrued liabilities 124,371 115,057 Current portion of long-term debt 44,678 41,333 Short-term lease liabilities 16,444 20,048 Contract liabilities 81,930 111,286 Total current liabilities 434,762 466,885 Long-term debt 219,713 195,597 Long-term lease liabilities 9,750 13,496 Deferred tax liabilities 5,601 5,962 Other noncurrent liabilities 48,579 51,462 Total long-term liabilities 283,643 266,517 Total liabilities 718,405 733,402 Noncontrolling Interest 10,155 11,057 Members’ capital 308,422 267,831 Preferred stock 24,400 24,400 Accumulated other comprehensive income (2,603 ) (937 ) Total equity 340,374 302,351 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,058,779 $ 1,035,753





Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 42,478 $ 27,375 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 35,163 35,251 Deferred taxes (440 ) (77 ) Gain on sale of assets (1,343 ) (4,225 ) Earnings from equity method investments (7,346 ) (5,439 ) Foreign currency remeasurement loss 746 108 Gain on trading securities, net (257 ) (1,285 ) Increase in accounts receivable (24,167 ) (46,111 ) (Increase) decrease in contract assets (72,703 ) 25,677 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,001 ) 5,839 Decrease in ROU assets 930 3,621 (Decrease) increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities (6,997 ) 23,469 Decrease in contract liabilities (29,591 ) (126,297 ) Decrease in operating lease liabilities (1,206 ) (3,663 ) Other (5,202 ) 173 Net cash used in operating activities (70,936 ) (65,584 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (4,384 ) (16,104 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 3,897 10,066 Loss on investment in limited liability company 336 248 Proceeds from the sale of trading securities 840 — Purchase of interest of other investments — (150 ) Capital contribution to unconsolidated investments (1,000 ) (835 ) Net cash used in investing activities (311 ) (6,775 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on line of credit 55,000 41,000 Payments on line of credit — (72,000 ) Borrowings on notes payable 115 204,819 Payments on notes payable (31,161 ) (141,785 ) Payments of deferred financing costs — 412 Payments to related parties (405 ) (674 ) Advances from related parties — 1,225 Payments on capital lease (6,298 ) (3,585 ) Capital contributions from noncontrolling members — 926 Distributions (1,556 ) (573 ) Preferred stock dividends — (97 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 15,695 29,668 Effect of exchange rate on cash 1,834 (1,769 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (53,718 ) (44,460 ) Beginning of period 111,242 180,396 End of period $ 57,524 $ 135,936 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for income taxes $ 6,153 $ 13,882 Cash paid for interest $ 6,464 $ 5,538 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Lease assets obtained in exchange for new leases $ 12,537 $ 10,296

About Southland

Southland is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services across North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment, and water pipeline end markets. With roots dating back to 1900, Southland and its subsidiaries form one of the largest infrastructure construction companies in North America, with experience throughout the world. Southland is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

On May 25th, 2022, Southland entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Agreement”) with publicly-traded Legato Merger Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company (NASDAQ: LGTO, LGTOU, and LGTOW) (“Legato”). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, a subsidiary of Legato will merge with and into Southland, with Southland surviving the merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legato. The existing Southland management team will remain in place upon the closing of the merger. At such time, Legato’s name is expected to change to Southland Holdings, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain unaudited financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including but not limited to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. Note that other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore such financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. Southland believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Southland’s financial condition and results of operations. Southland believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing Southland’s financial measures with those of other similar companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which items of expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures may also be presented differently in the SEC filings by Legato due to SEC rules.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Southland’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Southland’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Southland’s control. Southland’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Southland in this press release is based only on information currently available to Southland and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Southland undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

