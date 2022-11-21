Patriot One Technologies Wins Gold at ASTORS Homeland Security Awards

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) today announced it received two gold awards from American Security Today’s ASTORS 2022 Homeland Security Awards in the categories: Best Pedestrian Entrance Control and Best Metal/Weapons Detection.



American Security Today’s Annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards is a U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program that recognizes industry leaders in categories that include physical and border security, cybersecurity, emergency preparedness, as well as federal, state and municipal government agencies in the acknowledgment of their efforts to keep the nation secure.

“The ASTORS Awards recognize the best technology solutions that keep the country safe and secure – which underscores the effectiveness and crucial benefits of Patriot One’s Gateway solution,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Patriot One. “Fast, frictionless security technology is the patron entry screening of the future, and the optimum choice of stadiums, casinos, workplaces and other venues to keep people safe, while allowing them to simultaneously enjoy their experience.”

Patriot One’s Gateway was honored in both the Best Pedestrian Entrance Control and Best Metal/Weapons Detection categories for its highly effective capabilities in ensuring weapons are detected and not brought into high-traffic events and locations. The latest iteration of the Gateway, Patriot One’s SmartGateway, uses artificial intelligence (AI)-powered sensors to detect guns, knives and other weapons without the need to remove personal items. The solution was specifically designed for facilities requiring high attendee throughput, such as arenas and stadiums. The customizability of SmartGateway also makes it a perfect fit to keep weapons out of facilities in a range of industries including warehouses, schools and more.

Evans continued, “Multiple industries are approaching us looking for a solution to keep weapons and prohibited items out of their facilities – and the flexibility of the SmartGateway enables them to achieve this goal. Our system is equally effective getting thousands of people safely into a concert as it is getting thousands of workers through security during a shift change at a large factory.”

The Gateway is currently being used at multiple Oak View Group (OVG) properties through a partnership between OVG and Patriot One, including the Moody Center and Acrisure Arena, as well as Tachi Palace Casino Resort and Kia Georgia Inc.

To get in touch with Patriot One about how the SmartGateway can protect your facility, please contact us: https://patriot1tech.com/contact/.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence AI-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The Company’s SmartGateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech .

For further information, please contact:

Patriot One Technologies Inquiries

info@patriot1tech.com

www.patriot1tech.com

Media Contact

Caroline Metell

PatriotOne@threeringsinc.com

Investor Relations Contact

RB Milestone

Patriot1@rbmilestone.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to system sales, product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects”,” believes”, and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include counterparty default and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

No securities exchange or commission has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b68dc26c-2cfa-46e7-98b3-052522ab5525

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4145a702-a2b3-4216-aae9-0e57b771f1cc