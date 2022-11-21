Submit Release
Shenandoah Telecommunications to Present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

/EIN News/ -- EDINBURG, Va., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) announced that Ed McKay, Chief Operating Officer, and Jim Volk, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2022 Raymond James Technology Investor Conference at the Lotte New York Palace on December 6, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Investors may access a live webcast of the presentation on Shentel’s website at www.investor.shentel.com. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Shentel’s website following the presentation.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 8,000 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

CONTACT:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Jim Volk
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
540-984-5168

