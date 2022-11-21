Submit Release
Universal Security Instruments Reports Second-Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- OWINGS MILLS, Md., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE AMEX: UUU) today announced results for its fiscal second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, sales increased 11.1% to $5,857,141 compared to sales of $5,272,223 for the same period last year. The Company reported net income of $200,602, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $107,696 or $0.05 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year.

For the six months ended September 30, 2022, sales increased 5.6% to $10,492,445 versus $9,940,221 for the same period last year. The Company reported net income of $94,464, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $122,337 or $0.05, per basic and diluted share for the corresponding 2021 period.

“The primary reason for the sales increase in the September quarter was improvement in our deliveries from China. Our gross margins decreased for the September quarter which was caused by increases in the cost of certain electrical components caused by supply chain disruptions. Our net income increased for the September quarter due to the inclusion of approximately $181,000 of Employee Retention Credit under the provisions of the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security Act which was partially offset by the lower gross margins,” said Harvey Grossblatt - President and CEO.             

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of safety and security devices. Founded in 1969, the Company has an over 53-year heritage of developing innovative and easy-to-install products, including smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms. For more information on Universal Security Instruments, visit our website at www.universalsecurity.com.

"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that inherently include certain risks and uncertainties.  Actual results could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, among other items, currency fluctuations, the impact of current and future laws and governmental regulations affecting us and other factors which may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other public announcements.  We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.  We will revise our outlook from time to time and frequently will not disclose such revisions publicly.

Contact: Harvey Grossblatt, CEO
Universal Security Instruments, Inc.
(410) 363-3000, Ext. 224
or
Zachary Mizener
Lambert & Co.
(315) 529-2348


UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,
    2022     2021
Sales $ 5,857,141   $ 5,272,223
Net income       200,602          107,696
Earnings per share:    
Basic and diluted
 $ 0.09   $ 0.05
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:          
Basic and diluted   2,312,887
     2,312,887

                                    

  Six Months Ended September 30,
    2022     2021
Sales $ 10,492,445   $ 9,940,221
Net income           94,464            122,337
Earnings per share:    
Basic and diluted $ 0.04   $ 0.05
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:          
Basic and diluted
   2,312,887
     2,312,887

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

ASSETS  
  Sept. 30, 2022   Sept. 30, 2021
Cash
 $
 178,878
     $
 168,570
  
Accounts receivable and amount due from factor   5,367,025       3,882,455  
Inventory   5,171,217       4,966,226  
Prepaid expense          328,188              529,196  
     
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
   11,045,308       9,546,447  
     
PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS–NET   436,142       139,987  
OTHER ASSETS   4,000       4,000  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,485,450     $ 9,690,434  
 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
     
Line of credit – factor  $ 2,876,070     $ 2,413,447  
Note payable – Eyston Company Ltd.   481,440       1,081,440  
Short-term portion of operating lease liability   147,593       87,908  
Accounts payable   2,605,544       1,071,670  
Accrued liabilities          393,900             197,076  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
   6,504,547
       4,851,541
  
               
LONG TERM PORTION OF OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY   248,033       -  
TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES   248,033       -  
               
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:    
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2,312,887 at September 30, 2022 and 2021                                                                               23,129       23,129  
Additional paid-in capital   12,885,841       12,885,841  
Accumulated Deficit   (8,176,100 )     (8,070,077 )
     
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   4,732,870       4,838,893  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 11,485,450     $ 9,690,434  


