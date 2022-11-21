Envoy, Inc. Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
The full-service advertising agency sought the certification to connect, support, and encourage other entrepreneurs while providing new avenues for growthOMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envoy, Inc., a full-service advertising agency, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Development Center - Midwest, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
“As a 100% women-owned agency since 2016, my partner and I felt the WBENC certification would allow additional opportunities to connect, support, and encourage other entrepreneurs on their journey. Furthermore, WBENC certification will present new avenues for growth while aligning with our company values,” said Kathy Broniecki, CEO of Envoy, Inc.
The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Women’s Business Development Center – Midwest is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm that the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman.
Penny Hatchell, president of Envoy, Inc., added, “What’s not to love? The WBENC is an organization whose sole focus is dedicated to advancing women-owned businesses. The organization brings together strong women who truly support one another. The networking opportunities, resources, and programs will help Envoy, Inc. grow our business.”
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs. This further solidifies Envoy’s commitment to bringing quality and value to our clients.
###
About Envoy, Inc.:
Envoy, Inc. is a women-owned Nebraska corporation offering full-service marketing, advertising, and public relations. Established in 1988, Envoy provides its clients with bold communications strategies to move their brands forward. Simplicity through consistent services and integrated solutions means that Envoy enjoys long-standing partnerships with agency clients. The agency's inspiration comes from creating lasting results from successful marketing. Agility and flexibility are keys to Envoy adapting to our client's changing needs while constantly innovating newer, more creative ways to get things done. Envoy's success comes from a big-picture, all-channels-inclusive way of communicating to earn the attention of all stakeholders. For more information, visit https://envoyinc.com.
About WBENC: Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands and many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.
LEARN MORE
Kathy Broniecki
Envoy, Inc.
kathyb@envoyinc.com