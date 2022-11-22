Legacy Made Simple New Book Providing a Guide to Building Generational Wealth
Right at the tip of the holiday season, author Dr. Gena Jones releases a new book, Legacy Made Simple: The simple way to leave a legacy without the guesswork.
Legacy Made Simple was created to help entrepreneurs craft their legacy and the legacy of their business, but it is relevant to anyone interested in having a generational impact.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right at the tip of the holiday season, author Dr. Gena Jones releases her new book, “Legacy Made Simple: The simple way to leave a legacy without the guesswork.” and it’s available on Amazon.com, MyLegacyMadeSimple.com, and in bookstores today. Many families go into debt over the holidays buying expensive gifts. Instead of debt, Dr. Jones encourages giving the gift of legacy planning instead. Readers will work through the book to craft, document, and live their best legacy.
— Dr. Gena Jones
“Legacy Made Simple was created to help entrepreneurs craft their legacy and the legacy of their business, but it is relevant to anyone interested in having a generational impact,” said Dr. Jones.
Legacy Made Simple is a system that includes a book, a workbook, a card deck, a program, and a live event. Dr. Jones is currently on a book tour that started in Arizona but has since made stops in Chicago, Atlanta, and next Houston.
Legacy Made Simple is a system that includes a book, a workbook, a card deck, a program, and a live event. Dr. Jones is currently on a book tour that started in Arizona but has since made stops in Chicago, Atlanta, and next Houston. She is also a speaker at The Ultimate Women’s Expo. The nation’s largest women's expo combines the best in shopping, speakers, makeovers, and rejuvenation designed for the Ultimate Experience for Women. While speaking at the UWE in Atlanta, Dr. Jones engaged the audience and three random participants in an interactive game surrounding legacy, which resulted in a collective eagerness of the audience to seek more information about LMS. Women from each city will receive empowerment for an introspective journey on a legacy.
Learn more about the conference at thewomensexpo.com.
Find out more about Dr. Jones at genajones.com.
Purchase the book at MyLegacyMadeSimple.com.
About Dr. Gena Jones: Dr. Jones is a licensed Attorney, Certified Public Accountant, Certified Fraud Examiner, and Certified Tax Resolution Specialist. She is licensed to practice law in the Supreme Court of the United States, the Illinois Supreme Court, and the United States Tax Court. She is an author, national speaker, and founder of Business Boss Coaching Education, a business coaching and education company.
The Simple Way To Leave A Legacy Without The Guesswork, Stress, Or Overwhelm. Get the Tools and Strategies You Need to Go from a stressed, overwhelmed, barely-making-it business owner to a confident and profitable entrepreneur. Legacy Made Simple was created to solve the wealth deficit of black and brown people, largely due to financial illiteracy, lack of awareness, resources, opportunities, and generational wealth creation. The goal is to bring the importance of legacy planning into focus and to break down the components in a way that makes it simple to think about, execute, and empower people to clarify the generational impact their legacy plan will manifest.
###
Contact: With an Eye PR
Christi Love 312-451-3796
Christi@withaneyepr.com
kaz@peakascension.com
Christi Love
With an Eye PR
Christi@withaneyepr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other