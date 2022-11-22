Adaptive Computing and BRODARAC IT-Consulting in Germany Form Reseller Partnership to Sell Adaptive's Software Solutions
Adaptive Computing has formed a new reseller partnership with BRODARAC IT-Consulting in Germany to sell Adaptive Computing’s software solutions.
We are delighted to be officially allied with BRODARAC IT-Consulting. The new reseller partnership will broaden our reach in Germany and EMEA, bringing HPC Cloud On-Demand to many new organizations.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive Computing, a trusted global leader in HPC Workload Management and Cloud Solutions, headquartered in Naples, FL, has formed a new reseller partnership with BRODARAC IT-Consulting in Germany to sell Adaptive Computing’s software solutions: Moab® HPC Suite and the HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center.
— Art Allen, CEO, Adaptive Computing Enterprises
BRODARAC IT-Consulting in Germany focuses on High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure as well as Application Software. Darko Brodarac, the founder of BRODARAC IT-Consulting, has 40 years of experience in Technical Computing for engineering applications at BOSCH GmbH. Mr. Brodarac managed teams for HPC and AI solutions that are used for solving actual engineering challenges in product development.
Darko Brodarac's recent projects include:
• Worldwide HPC installations of different sizes: 50-700 compute nodes based on AMD and Intel processors
• Implementations based on server HW from IBM, HPE, Lenovo, Fujitsu, and NEC
• GPU-Cluster environments based on Supermicro and HPE HW with up to 8 Nvidia V100 and A100 GPUs
• Mellanox/Nvidia InfiniBand implementations from different generations DDR to HDR Managing InfiniBand using UFM
• Root cause analysis of complex availability and performance issues
Adaptive Computing has provided advanced applications and tools to the High-Performance Computing industry for over 20 years with hundreds of deployments on the world’s largest computing installations. Adaptive Computing products and services are used by organizations of all sizes across a broad range of industries such as High-Tech Manufacturing, Aerospace Engineering, Defense, Universities and Research Labs, Life Sciences, Oil and Gas Exploration, Financial Services, and Data Analytics. Some of the world’s largest clusters, grids, and data centers use Adaptive’s Moab HPC Suite and the HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center to maximize performance and value, simplify management, and create a competitive advantage.
"Adaptive Computing is delighted to be officially allied with BRODARAC IT-Consulting and founder Darko Brodarac. The new reseller partnership will broaden our reach in Germany and throughout the region, bringing HPC Cloud On-Demand to many new organizations." – Art Allen, CEO of Adaptive Computing Enterprises, Inc.
Adaptive’s HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center (ODDC) is a scalable cloud systems management solution that gives organizations the ability to spin up temporary or persistent HPC cloud infrastructure resources quickly, inexpensively, and on demand without vendor lock-in to any major cloud service provider. The enterprise-grade platform can be used to automatically deploy and build clusters in the Cloud, automatically run applications on those clusters, and then terminate the cloud resources, ensuring that the customer only pays for what is being used. Customers typically save 50–70% on cloud usage costs and only pay for cloud services while resources are in use.
"I am immensely proud that Adaptive Computing has selected BRODARAC IT-Consulting as a new Reselling Partner for Moab HPC Suite and HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center products. It will be an exciting challenge to bring the added value and new functionalities of the Adaptive products to Small and Medium Enterprises as well as Large Enterprises in Germany." – DarkoBrodarac, Founder of BRODARAC IT-Consulting
For more information, please email info@adaptivecomputing.com or Darko.Brodarac@gmx.de
Sue DeGram
Adaptive Computing Enterprises, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn