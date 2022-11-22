Michael Patrick, The Property Advocates COO, Participated in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Event

Michael Patrick (far left) with his family at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

The Property Advocates, Michael Patrick, has continued his support in fighting breast cancer by participating in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Patrick, The Property Advocates’ Chief Operating Officer and Managing Attorney, is fighting the good fight against breast cancer through his recent participation in the 26th Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Orlando, Florida.

The event occurred on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Northeast Corner of Lake Eola Park on East Robinson Street in Downtown Orlando. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Orlando was presented this year by AdventHealth, a leader in whole-person health care.

“The opening ceremonies began at seven that morning, and the walk started right at nine. It was enriching to walk alongside others with the same shared purpose and goal as we all gathered to celebrate the lives of survivors, remember lost loved ones, and walk forth in the name of the ongoing fight to save more lives from breast cancer,” said Michael.

Michael is not just a supporter of funding the research needed to solve the barriers presented by breast cancer in October, otherwise known as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. He advocates for breast cancer awareness year-round, dedicating his time and donations to the American Cancer Society in addition to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. He also contributes to the Real Men Wear Pink campaign, which is a group of distinguished community leaders who strive to save lives from breast cancer by raising funds and awareness to uphold the American Cancer Society’s mission.

“My family has a long history of battling breast cancer, and there is a long line of survivors in the women in my life. When I was in the second grade, I found out that my mother was suffering from stage 2 Breast Cancer at the age of 29. I remember watching her go through chemotherapy and radiation treatments and feeling helpless to do anything. Fortunately for our family, she noticed something was wrong quickly, and the doctors were aggressive and proactive. This early detection and awareness is what saved her life and allowed her to sit here today as a survivor almost 25 years later”, explained Michael Patrick.

Now, as a father of two young girls, Michael understands the importance of early detection and educational awareness. “I have joined the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink Campaign to raise funds to support those affected by cancer. Please join me in the fight and visit the link below if you want to donate: https://lnkd.in/eywxqNZ2.”

People have been fundraising creatively for years to keep the momentum around breast cancer awareness and research moving forward. Funders were able to receive a little more thanks for their sincere efforts to raise money through the Strides Rewards Program for this year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. The program allows individuals to earn points for every dollar raised online in the name of battling breast cancer. The points system grants those collecting to exchange points for gifts.

An announced new initiative that this year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event added involved another color to the wave of pink. Otherwise known as the event’s Green Initiative, event coordinators encouraged walkers to bring their own water bottles to enjoy Water Monster’s clean drinking water from OUC (Orlando Utilities Commission), which waited for the walk’s participants at the finish line.

In addition to going green at the finish line, food trucks and other refreshments were available at the walk’s end to those a part of the event. Other fun elements found at this year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer included a 360-degree photo booth hosted by Eden Spa for breast cancer survivors and thrivers and a special gift bag given with honor from Net Conversion.

For more information about the Making Strides of Orlando event that took place this October, check out the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer website.

About Michael Patrick

As an attorney, passionate problem-solver, and The Property Advocates’ COO, Michael Patrick uses his legal background to solve complex issues and attain the best solutions with the least risk. Michael enjoys mentoring clients through challenges and leading them toward the best outcomes. Michael earned his Juris Doctorate from Barry University School of Law and enjoys spending weekends with his wife, Miranda, and three children, Aiden, AnnaBelle, and Ava.