High Grade JORC Exploration Targets Identified at Garnet Creek Copper Project, Idaho USA
Advance Metals Limited (ASX: AVM) JORC Compliant Exploration Target of 2.76Mt – 6.44Mt @ 0.5%-1.5% Cu, 0.15-0.5 g/t Au, 0.31-0.52 Oz/t Ag at Garnet Creek.
Advance Metals Limited (ASX:AVM)IDAHO, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advance Metals Limited (ASX: AVM) is pleased to report results from its 2022 exploration program. The Company has completed a JORC Technical report on the Garnet Creek Copper Project. The Garnet Creek Project has a JORC Compliant Exploration Target of 2.76Mt – 6.44Mt @ 0.5%-1.5% Cu, 0.15-0.5 g/t Au, 0.31-0.52 Oz/t Ag.
Readers are advised that the potential quantity and grade of the Garnet Creek Copper Project are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been prepared and reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the JORC code.
HIGHLIGHTS
● Opportunities for discovery
● Mineral Zones are carbonate rafts with associated copper-bearing skarns (tactite)
● Aeromagnetic and Radiometric surveys identify copper anomalies
● Soil sampling, rock sampling, mapping, and geophysics delineated several mineral potential zones
● Four JORC Exploration Targets identified
● Additional potential at depth
The exploration undertaken by AVM applied modern geological and exploration techniques to develop JORC Exploration Targets across the project area. During the 2022 summer exploration program, the Company collected and analysed new information from Garnet Creek, including geochemical, mapping, aeromagnetic, and radiometric data. The JORC Exploration Targets and drilling targets used this information to confirm the prospectivity of Garnet Creek. This analysis demonstrated the potential for hosting multiple high-grade copper zones lying below the surface and under cover.
The review identified the opportunity for further mineralisation at depth within the target areas that AVM has recently uncovered. Mineralisation has been observed within tactite (a concentrated skarn assemblage) deposits. These deposits are often found cutting carbonate rafts or adjacent to the rafts within the quartz diorite host rock. AVM utilized the fluid controls along cooling joints, fractures, and other structures associated with the formation of tactite to understand how mineralised tactites define structural corridors within the project boundary.
The Company has developed an exploration program proposed for 2023 that will include IP surveys, additional geochemical sampling and mapping, and drilling.
JORC Exploration Targets
After reviewing and analysing all the data collected this summer, several new exploration targets have been defined at the Garnet Creek Project: Targets A, B, C, and D (see table). Target A is the primary target due to its size and proximity to known mineralisation explored previously by Anaconda Mining Company and other explorers. The site has not been disturbed by previous or significant mining activities and holds the largest copper anomalies.
The data at Target A implicate carbonate rafts sit at shallow depth and along a large-scale structural feature, a potential N-S trending syncline. AVM recognizes the potential for intrusion and hydrothermal activity along this feature. Target A hosts anomalous soil and rock assays. It coincides with a uranium radiometric geophysical anomaly identical to high-grade historical producers as early as the 19th century. Exploration targets B, C, and D also display the same geochemical, geologic, and geophysical association.
All four exploration targets are within the property boundary of the Garnet Creek Project and at relatively shallow depths. These targets represent a combined range from 2.76Mt - 5.51 Mt at grades of 0.5% - 1.5% Cu, 0.31 - 0.52 oz/Ag, and 0.15 - 0.5 g/t Au. These estimates consider ore potential present at or encountered within 100m depth. These targets are limited to the potential within 100m from the surface. The discovery of additional carbonate rafts at depths over 100m through drilling and ground IP surveys in 2023 could substantially increase the potential of the Garnet Creek project.
Competent Person’s Statement
The information in this document that relates to JORC 2012 Resources is based on information compiled by Mr. Scott Close, M.Sc, Geology, who is a Member of a Recognised Overseas Professional Organisation (ROPO) included in a list promulgated by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) from time to time, being the Professional Society of British Columbia Engineers and Geoscientists (Cert. No. 158157). Mr. Close is the Principal Consultant/President of Ethos Geological, Inc. and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration by them and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a ‘Competent Person’ as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012). Mr. Close consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Full announcement can be read here: Advance Metals Garnet Creek JORC Exploration Targets
About Advance Metals Limited
Advance Metals Limited (ASX:AVM) is an Australian exploration company with brownfield metals projects in North America. The Company’s strategy is to develop a portfolio of projects that support the green economy through the discovery and delivery of commodities that promote electrification and decarbonisation. We seek to maximise shareholder value through the acquisition, discovery, and advancement of high-quality precious, base, and strategic metal projects in North America. The Company utilises the expertise of our North American exploration team to identify underexplored and undervalued high-grade metal projects with significant geological potential.
The Company has 100% ownership of the Garnet Creek Copper Project and the Anderson Creek Gold Project. Both assets are located in the state of Idaho, USA. More details are available on AVM‘s website www.advancemetals.com.au
