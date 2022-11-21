Submit Release
Notice of Supreme Court vacancy

November 21, 2022

Dear SBAND Members,

The Judicial Nominating Committee received a letter from Governor Doug Burgum convening the Committee to screen applicants and submit a list of nominees to fill the seat on the Supreme Court as a result of the retirement of Justice Gerald W. VandeWalle.

The Committee is now accepting applications from qualified attorneys interested in the Supreme Court appointment. The judgeship will be filled under Chapter 27-25 N.D.C.C. Application information is included below.

Application Form

Statement of Interests Form

Applications can be sent to info@sband.org and must be received by 3:00 p.m. (CST) on Friday, December 2, 2022.

The State Bar Association may conduct an electronic judicial candidate survey of the applicants before the Judicial Nominating Committee meets. It is anticipated that the survey would be sent via e-mail to Association members no later than Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

If you have any questions, please contact me.

Sincerely,

Tony J. Weiler
SBAND Executive Director

