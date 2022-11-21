Monica Zent and ZentLaw Continue to Innovate in the Legal Industry
I formed ZentLaw to revolutionize the way companies obtain access to high-quality professional resources and legal support while providing better opportunities for all legal professionals.”SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Monica Zent is a pioneer in legal innovation. Since 2002, her organization, ZentLaw, has been a leader and trendsetter when it comes to reforming the legal industry and providing ground-breaking legal services for clients.
Monica Zent is a respected attorney, businesswoman, entrepreneur, and legal industry innovator. When Zent saw a market that was ripe for improvement and in need of healthy competition, she envisioned a new business model. In 2002, Zent re-engineered the law firm concept to create ZentLaw by creating one of the earliest Alternative Legal Services Provider (ALSP) models. By merging the efficiencies and flexibility of outsourcing with the best attributes of a law firm, ZentLaw offers a better way to practice for attorneys and other legal professionals along with a winning proposition for clients.
ZentLaw attorneys provide various legal services covering a wide range of practice areas and industries including commercial law, energy and utilities, entertainment law, government contracting, green technology, internet and e-commerce, intellectual property (IP) law and licensing, open-source software, outsourcing, technology transactions law, and others. In addition, ZentLaw is well known as a pioneer in the legal field offering subscription legal services, legal operations consulting, and legal technology (legal tech), along with forging a culture of diversity and inclusion. ZentLaw’s combination of innovative service plans with flexible pricing models means easier access to quality legal resources for clients. By providing businesses with expert counsel and legal professionals on-demand, ZentLaw’s team is ready to support legal departments with a wide variety of tasks across practice areas.
For over 20 years, Monica Zent and ZentLaw have exceeded clients’ expectations by providing outstanding and reliable legal counsel on a flexible, cost-effective basis. ZentLaw attorneys and legal professionals provide excellent work product and counsel in complex, day-to-day matters while being freed from the unpleasant and often unhealthy aspects that come with working in conventional BigLaw environments.
Monica Zent said, “As a lifelong entrepreneur and innovator, I formed ZentLaw to revolutionize the way companies obtain access to high-quality professional resources and legal support while providing better opportunities for all legal professionals and modern solutions for the legal industry at large.”
About ZentLaw
ZentLaw is proud to be a WBENC-certified and women-owned business, committed to providing equality of access and opportunities to clients and employees of all backgrounds.
