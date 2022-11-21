Submit Release
Renowned Michigan Photographer Jack Kenny Hosts ‘POP UP’ Gallery Show December 2nd in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, MI, US, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning photographer Jack Kenny is hosting a one-night only pop-up show on Friday, December 2nd in Ypsilanti, MI at 108 Pearl Street from 5:45pm to 8:00 pm.

Jack Kenny is a commercial photographer and has been shooting photographic nudes for more than 50 years. Initially it was personal work – traditional B&W torsos on medium format film in the studio. He is currently working on four fine art series: Nudes with Pears, The Yellow Dress, a series, featuring a 1962 yellow Homecoming dress, Mexicali, based on the works of Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and several Mexican photographers such as Flor Garduno, and the iconography of Mexico.

Kenny started photographing Cuba in April, of 1996 and has traveled to the island more than 70 times since his first trip. He has had numerous one-man and group shows of his work which includes extensive photo documentation of Cuba. Kenny published CUBA in 2005, an award winning 12x12 B&W coffee table book featuring his best photos of the island nation.

Kenny has done documentary photography in the American West and in Mexico prior to his work in Cuba. He does a regular street fashion page in his hometown of Ann Arbor, MI (Ann Arbor Street Photography – on Facebook).

For more information visit: http://jkennyphoto.com/

Media Contact: To arrange an interview with Jack Kenny, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or by phone at 734-667-2090. Follow Lorenz on twitter @abookpublicist.

Scott Lorenz
WestWind Book Marketing
+1 734-667-2090
cottlorenz@westwindcos.com

