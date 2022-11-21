Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,193 in the last 365 days.

Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), November 21, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

  EXM NYSE Total
Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees
Date excluding fees   excluding fees     excluding fees  
(d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)*
               
14/11/2022 2,330 209.3235 487,723.76 - - - - 2,330 209.3235 487,723.76
15/11/2022 2,350 207.5212 487,674.82 6,719 215.3931 1,447,226.24 1,391,028.68 9,069 207.1566 1,878,703.50
16/11/2022 2,365 206.0567 487,324.10 3,964 214.5003 850,279.19 816,633.87 6,329 206.0291 1,303,957.97
17/11/2022 2,370 205.7594 487,649.78 6,779 212.7355 1,442,133.95 1,397,552.04 9,149 206.0555 1,885,201.82
18/11/2022 2,370 206.2727 488,866.30 3,286 215.3531 707,650.29 682,664.76 5,656 207.1307 1,171,531.06
  11,785 206.9783 2,439,238.75 20,748 214.3479 4,447,289.67 4,287,879.35 32,533 206.7783 6,727,118.10
Total
 

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such First Tranche till November 18, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 116,100,078.65 for No. 600,267 common shares purchased on the EXM
  • USD 23,815,504.00 (Euro 23,974,440.67*) for No. 122,716 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of November 18, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,788,093 common shares equal to 4.58% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.