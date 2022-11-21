Candle Bar and Boutique Franchise, Sea Love, Announces New Agreement for Maine
This agreement marks the very first franchise sale for the candle bar franchise and is part of a national sales push for the brand.
Barry and I are committed to sharing a supported turnkey opportunity to someone ready to follow their dreams in owning their own small business!”FREEPORT, MAINE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maine-based company, Sea Love, has just announced its very first franchise sale. Rachael and Ryan Salamon are the brand’s very first franchise partners to join the network.
— Sea Love CEO Stacy Miller
“We couldn't be more excited to have made an instant connection with Rachael and Ryan. They are both professional and down to earth,” stated Stacy Miller, Founder and CEO of Sea Love. “Rachael has a like-minded passion for coastal living, home decor, and vision for creating memories through the art of scent blending.” The franchisee duo will be opening the new DIY candle experience and boutique in Freeport, Maine.
Sea Love first opened in 2020, just three years after Miller first started hand-crafting clean burning candles. The passion project sprouted from a need in her home as her husband, Barry Miller, suffered from asthma and couldn’t be around traditional paraffin wax-based candles. Barry Miller is active in the company’s franchise expansion and serves as the COO for the brand.
Sea Love can be found in boutiques and stores across the US. Each Sea Love store offers immersive candle-pouring sessions as well as a suite of coastal-inspired retail items and candles. According to Miller, expansion plans for Sea Love include more coastal and southern state locations. “We would love to see one or two open in our beautiful coastal states of New Hampshire and Massachusetts,” stated Miller. “Also, we’d love to have Sea Love franchises open in our beloved southern states of Georgia, South Carolina, Florida!”
The franchise opportunity includes training, detailed procedures, connections with key vendors, marketing strategies, and ongoing operational support. “Sea Love has been good to us and we want it to be good for others as well,” said Miller. “Barry and I are committed to sharing a supported turnkey opportunity to someone ready to follow their dreams in owning their own small business!”
The franchise team will be carefully vetting any potential candidates, says Miller, as they seek to maintain the original passion and essence of Sea Love. “Our #1 priority will always remain small business with BIG LOVE,” she said. “We will be selective with who, where, and how our family grows and couldn't be more excited to continue expanding our unique DIY experience and coastal inspired boutique country wide.”
Franchisee-hopefuls are invited to visit the Sea Love franchise page to learn more about the candle bar and boutique franchise.
ABOUT Sea Love
Sea Love is a unique candle bar and coastal-inspired boutique based in Maine. The brand was first founded in 2020 and offers customers a fun DIY candle making experience as well as a selection of retail items. All candles are phthalate-free, 100% vegan, and are created using sustainable, locally sourced ingredients. To find out more about Sea Love, visit www.sealovecandles.com. To learn more about owning a candle bar and boutique franchise, visit www.sealovefranchise.com.
Stacy and Barry Miller
Sea Love
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other