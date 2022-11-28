RosmanSearch Reaches Recruitment Milestone
RosmanSearch reaches its 1000th specialty physician placementPEPPER PIKE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RosmanSearch, the industry leader in specialty physician recruitment, has placed its 1000th specialty physician.
RosmanSearch was initially founded as a neurosurgeon recruitment firm by Judy Rosman, JD. Over the years, the company has grown to include neurologist recruitment, urologist recruitment, and most recently, gastroenterologist recruitment.
RosmanSearch is a retained physician recruitment firm that consults with academic medical centers, hospital systems, community hospitals, and private practices to reduce the time it takes to hire for difficult-to-fill positions. Specialty physician permanent searches typically take on average between 7-10 months to fill but can take even longer in rural locations.
The RosmanSearch team takes a unique approach with its clients to identify what is most likely to hold back difficult recruitment. Then, in consultation with the program's team, RosmanSearch provides recommendations to help the recruitment process to be as successful as it can be. Additionally, Rosmansearch uses a proprietary data-driven search methodology to identify top candidates who are most likely to accept an offer at each program.
This methodology has helped RosmanSearch achieve a 93% opportunity fill rate and a 96% 5-year candidate retention rate. Clients who retain RosmanSearch who are interested in filling multiple vacancies, either in one physician specialty or multiple different physician specialties frequently become repeat customers. Over 60% of RosmanSearch's clients have used RosmanSearch for more than one retained recruitment.
