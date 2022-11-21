Boca West Country Club Ranked #4 of Top Country Clubs in the U.S. and Highest Ranked Club in Tri-County Region
Ranking of Top 150 Platinum Clubs by Club Leaders Forum
We are so gratified to receive this designation again this year, maintaining our ranking of #4 in the nation. This means so much to us especially as we were ranked by our industry peers.”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca West Country Club has been ranked #4 of the Top 150 Platinum Country Clubs in the United States by the Club Leaders Forum for 2023-2024, and it remains ranked as the #1 residential country club in the nation. Boca West was the highest ranked in South Florida’s Tri-County area. Platinum Club status is the pinnacle of recognition for private clubs around the world and acknowledgement as a Platinum Club is the most revered in the private club industry.
— Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO & GM, Boca West Country Club
Platinum Clubs of America was launched in 1997 by Club Leaders Forum. Over the past two decades, Platinum Clubs has earned the reputation as the most respected recognition in Private Club Excellence. The inspiration for the concept came from John Sibbald who continued to hear Clubs profess “they were the best”. Mr. Sibbald developed Platinum Clubs of America to allow Private Club Managers, Presidents, and Owners to make that distinction.
“We are so gratified to receive this designation again this year, maintaining our ranking of #4 in the nation. This means so much to us especially as we were ranked by our peers at country clubs throughout the nation,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and General Manager of Boca West Country Club. “Every member of our team is focused on the member experience and this honor is shared with management and staff throughout Boca West as they continuously deliver the best serve possible.”
About Platinum Clubs of the World
Platinum Clubs® of the America accept applications from Clubs around the nation as well as recommendations from the Panel to appear on a Preliminary Ballot. Clubs are evaluated on seven selection criteria: Universal Recognition, Excellence in Amenities and Facilities, Caliber of Staff and Professional Service Levels, Engagement and Commitment of Membership, Governance and Prudent Fiscal Management, Adapting to Changing Times, and Overall Experience.
About Boca West Country Club
Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, seven renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping - Boca West Country Club offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service.
Boca West Country Club is honored to be a Platinum Clubs of the World by Club Leaders Forum since 2017; has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as a Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and was honored with the 2019 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers and 2019 South Florida PGA Merchandise of the Year – Private Award.
For more information, visit bocawestcc.org. To inquire about club membership, call (561) 488-6934.
# # #
Elizabeth Kelley Grace
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-702-7471
email us here