Pivo and GiddyUp Partner in Direct-to-Consumer Marketing Campaign
Partnership Designed to Rapidly Accelerate Sales of Pivo Influencer
We’re excited to partner with Pivo and help social media influencers create better with Pivo’s groundbreaking technology.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pivo, Inc., a leading developer of AI technology solutions for content creators, has announced a partnership with Giddyup, a direct-to-consumer product marketing service. The partnership between Pivo and Giddyup will focus on the Pivo Influencer, a smartphone camera mount that offers would-be and established social media influencers a way to create better videos.
— Trevor Branch, GiddyUp Sr. Business Development Manager
“At Giddyup, we combine the power of performance-based partnerships with cutting-edge technology, data, strategy, and creatives to help drive profitable hyper-growth,” stated Trevor Branch, Sr. Business Development Manager at Giddyup. “We're excited to partner with Pivo to bring amazing new technology to shoppers around the world.”
Branch continued: “We’re working closely with Tom LaVoie and the Pivo team to reshape how people create and shape their content. Tom has provided incredible leadership as we prepare to launch the campaign and drive growth for Pivo. We’re excited to partner with Pivo and help social media influencers create better with Pivo’s groundbreaking technology.”
The Pivo Influencer is a smartphone (iOS or Android) tripod mount that provides 360 degrees of face and body tracking. This means that anyone with a smartphone can now create dynamic solo videos that capture their every move.
Pivo Influencer Special Features:
• Intelligent Body and Face Tracking
• Action Tracking Feature
• Auto Zoom for Smooth and Seamless Framing
• Pose Mode for Easy Hands-Free Still Photos
• Connect Mode to Connect with Other Apps like TikTok
• Fun Create Modes to Make Creative Content
• Portable and Light for Travel
• Affordable and Easy to Use
With its partnership with Giddyup, Pivo is rapidly becoming the leading provider of motion-tracking smartphone mounts in the United States and the world.
About Giddyup
GiddyUp connects brands with our performance marketers to influence, reach, promote and sell consumer products to the right people, in the right place, at the right time. Unlike traditional marketing, GiddyUp works on a performance basis to drive actual results. GiddyUp also invests its own time and resources to bring campaigns to life. Since 2013, GiddyUp has launched over 150 direct-to-consumer brands across a wide variety of verticals – from health & wellness to travel, home & auto, gadgets and more. We've driven over $1 Billion in total brand revenue and acquired 10 million+ customers in 30 countries. To learn more visit: https://getpivo.io/offer-01/
About Pivo
Pivo, Inc. is a developer of AI technology solutions for content creators. The recipient of multiple innovation and design awards, Pivo specializes in helping creative people capture stunning footage using their smartphones. Pivo distributes its Pivo Pods to more than 150 countries. For media inquiries email dirkfoster@sparksflypr.com. For sales and distribution inquiries, email business@pivo.ai or visit https://www.pivo.ai/.
