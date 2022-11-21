AdPredictive Joins AWS Partner Network (APN)

MarTech leader passes AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdPredictive, a MarTech leader that helps clients succeed with data-driven customer intelligence, announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN) and passed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR).



"I'm excited to deepen our relationship with AWS as we bring marketers into the modern era of actionable privacy-first customer intelligence. As an APN member, we will empower marketers across the ecosystem to turn data into dollars with actionable 360° customer insights for faster, smarter decision-making," said Kristin Frank, CEO of AdPredictive.

AdPredictive empowers marketers with an accessible interface to define, analyze and act on audience insights — enriched with privacy-safe demographic, behavioral, and TV viewing attributes — and seamlessly apply ID-level audience criteria to the marketing systems they use today to improve performance across every stage of the customer journey.

By making in near real-time customer composition insights available within today’s most widely adopted cloud, AdPredictive helps marketers unlock value from the vast integrations and interoperability on AWS, allowing them to quickly and easily understand who their first-party audiences are outside of what they can see within their first-party walls.

As a part of the AWS FTR, an AWS Partner Solutions Architect reviews products and solutions against a specific set of requirements based on AWS Well-Architected Framework best practices. Passing an AWS FTR validates that the AdPredictive customer intelligence platform meets the best practice standards for security, reliability, and operational excellence.

Learn more and schedule a call to set up your real-time 360° customer visualization here: https://adpredictive.com/aws/

About AdPredictive: AdPredictive is a MarTech leader that helps our clients including Warner Bros. Discovery, Peloton, P&G's Reset Digital Agency, Paramount Global, Ad Council, Learfield and more lead with data-driven customer intelligence. We exist to put simple, proven tools and data in the hands of marketers so they can deliver effective, sustainable customer & revenue growth.

Media contact: Chelsea O'Donnell 913-433-3295 chelsea@adpredictive.com