Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,218 in the last 365 days.

AdPredictive Joins AWS Partner Network (APN)

MarTech leader passes AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdPredictive, a MarTech leader that helps clients succeed with data-driven customer intelligence, announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN) and passed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR).

"I'm excited to deepen our relationship with AWS as we bring marketers into the modern era of actionable privacy-first customer intelligence. As an APN member, we will empower marketers across the ecosystem to turn data into dollars with actionable 360° customer insights for faster, smarter decision-making," said Kristin Frank, CEO of AdPredictive.

AdPredictive empowers marketers with an accessible interface to define, analyze and act on audience insights — enriched with privacy-safe demographic, behavioral, and TV viewing attributes — and seamlessly apply ID-level audience criteria to the marketing systems they use today to improve performance across every stage of the customer journey.

By making in near real-time customer composition insights available within today’s most widely adopted cloud, AdPredictive helps marketers unlock value from the vast integrations and interoperability on AWS, allowing them to quickly and easily understand who their first-party audiences are outside of what they can see within their first-party walls.

As a part of the AWS FTR, an AWS Partner Solutions Architect reviews products and solutions against a specific set of requirements based on AWS Well-Architected Framework best practices. Passing an AWS FTR validates that the AdPredictive customer intelligence platform meets the best practice standards for security, reliability, and operational excellence.

Learn more and schedule a call to set up your real-time 360° customer visualization here: https://adpredictive.com/aws/

About AdPredictive: AdPredictive is a MarTech leader that helps our clients including Warner Bros. Discovery, Peloton, P&G's Reset Digital Agency, Paramount Global, Ad Council, Learfield and more lead with data-driven customer intelligence. We exist to put simple, proven tools and data in the hands of marketers so they can deliver effective, sustainable customer & revenue growth.


Media contact: Chelsea O'Donnell 913-433-3295 chelsea@adpredictive.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

AdPredictive Joins AWS Partner Network (APN)

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.