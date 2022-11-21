Infinity Turbine Announces the Salgenx Salt Water Battery as the Next Big Thing in Large Scale Energy Storage

Salt Water Flow Battery Technology by Salgenx

Salgenx salt water flow battery is for large scale power storage which is low cost and has readily available components

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Turbine LLC is introducing the Salgenx Salt Water Battery.

With the advent of soaring Lithium prices, and long wait times for large scale energy storage, other battery alternatives need to be considered.

Salgenx is a water based closed-loop chlorine flow battery uses salt water (brine) as the primary electrolyte.

With a lifetime expectancy of around 25 years along with active material costs around $5/kWh and without the need for a membrane, this a viable contender to Lithium or Vanadium based batteries. Total manufacturing system cost is less than $100/kWh. The energy density is above 120 Wh/L and peak power performance density above 300 mW/cm2.

In the USA, manufacturers and sellers of battery systems now have the opportunity to have access to a $35/kWh tax credit. Those credits may be sold making the incentive even more valuable.

Infinity Turbine LLC offers a visionary future for clean and renewable fuels by providing complimentary technologies which leverage greater efficiency.

Salt Water Battery Website: https://salgenx.com