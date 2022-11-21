The Dylan Sidoo Scholarship is Available for Tech Entrepreneurs
EINPresswire.com/ -- Students studying on the road to becoming future tech entrepreneurs can now apply for the Dylan Sidoo Scholarship for future entrepreneurs. To apply for Dylan's scholarship, you must be a University student or a college student studying a tech course to launch a tech company or business. Students in high school who will attend university and undertake a technology course to be tech entrepreneurs can also apply for the scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded to one deserving student based on an essay competition. A star student will be chosen based on a creative essay not exceeding 1000 words answering the question "describe an issue or a problem that exists in the world, and how you could use a new technology to improve it." All applications should be submitted no later than January 15, 2023. A star student will be announced on February 15, 2023, and a total fund of $1000 will be awarded.
Dylan Sidoo understands from first-hand experience how difficult the road ahead of technology students can be. Although there are students who are talented and would like to be tech entrepreneurs, not many can afford the funds needed to further their education. This has made many promising students work part-time to earn money for their studies while others have been forced to give up on their dreams completely. The continually rising cost of education is making the situation worse as only a few can afford the funds for higher education. No one understands all the struggles that tech students go through more than Dylan. For that reason, he is offering his scholarship to tech students as a way of rewarding and lessening the financial burden of one deserving tech student. Through his scholarship, Dylan Sidoo would like to raise awareness of the many issues that tech students go through while studying. He is also hoping that his scholarship will further open doors for many students to find the help they deserve.
Dylan Sidoo is President and Co-founder of Disappears.com, Inc, an encrypted messaging software. Additionally, he has spent many years working in the venture space. Dylan knows the importance of education since he attended the University of Southern California, graduating Cum Laude and then completing his Masters degree from King's College London in Global finance Banking. While at USC Dylan was a member of the men's rugby team. He has spent many years in the tech space and would like to give back to the future generation of tech entrepreneurs with his scholarship fund. All eligible students studying to become tech entrepreneurs in the United States are advised to apply for the scholarship as a way of earning money for their education and tuition. To apply, visit Dylan's official scholarship page for instructions and the application process. Remember that one student will be chosen based on a creative essay. Therefore, interested students should answer the question creatively.
Dylan Sidoo
