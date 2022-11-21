Forisk expands mill database to cover mass timber and engineered wood products

WATKINSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forisk expanded coverage of their North American Forest Industry Capacity Database (“Mill Database”) to include engineered wood product plants (e.g. laminated veneer lumber, I-joists, etc.), mass timber facilities (e.g. cross-laminated timber, mass plywood panels, etc.) and expanded coverage of hardwood sawmills. Amanda Lang, Forisk’s Vice President of Client Services notes, “We added over 20 million tons of wood-using capacity to our database, largely through inclusion of smaller hardwood mills.” The Forisk Mill Database now covers nearly 2,200 facilities representing almost 800 million tons of wood use at open and announced mills across North America. “The Q4 2022 mill database projects capacity through 2024 based on announced capital investments,” Ms. Lang said, “and we predict another 2.2 billion board feet of lumber capacity to come online over the next two years from new mills alone.”

Inclusion of engineered wood products and mass timber facilities was a direct response to industry interest, according to Shawn Baker, Forisk’s Vice President of Research. “Our clients are curious about the growth of new and developing uses for wood,” Dr. Baker said. “The expansion of our database lets subscribers track the development of these industries at the mill level.” Forisk’s Mill Database now tracks 29 engineered wood products mills and 33 open or announced mass timber facilities across Canada and the U.S.

Forisk’s North American Forest Industry Capacity Database compiles mill capacity for softwood and hardwood lumber, structural panels (OSB and plywood), engineered wood products, pulp, veneer, wood pellets, and chip mills by region across five North American geographies – U.S. North, U.S. South, U.S. West, Eastern Canada, and Western Canada. The underlying data, which is updated quarterly, includes mill-by-mill details for almost 2,200 facilities, including location, mill type, wood use estimates, and species, with ownership and capacity data by year for 2011-2022 and estimates for 2023 and 2024. The Q4 2022 release highlights changes to 320 mills in the database documented over the last three months and the addition of 363 mills.

For more information or to subscribe to Forisk’s Mill Database, contact: Heather Clark, hclark@forisk.com, 770.725.8447.