FormFactor Announces Participation In 11th Annual NYC Summit

/EIN News/ -- LIVERMORE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conference:

11th Annual NYC Summit
Location: Mastro’s New York
Date: December 13th, 2022

About The 11th Annual NYC Summit 2022

The NYC Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The NYC Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is December 1st, 2022.

RSVP Contacts for 11th Annual NYC Summit 2022

To RSVP for the NYC Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams
Aspen Aerogels Headgate Partners LLC
Phone: (508) 826-4573 Phone: (530) 265-9899
Email: loiye@aerogel.com Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

The presentation material utilized during the NYC Summit will be accessed from the investors' section of the company's website at www.formfactor.com.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

Investor Contact:
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4321
ir@formfactor.com

Source: FormFactor, Inc.

FORM-F


Primary Logo

