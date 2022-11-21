Announcing Re:Solved

A worldwide public speaking and debate competition

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario (Canada), Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branksome Hall, an independent IB world school, and the Munk Debates, dedicated to promoting civil and substantive public debate, are pleased to announce Re:Solved. The first online worldwide public speaking and debate competition on a universal theme, Re:Solved is open to all 13–18-year-old students in secondary school who like to challenge conventional thinking.

Our innovative online debate platform, db8, makes it easy for students and judges from around the world to debate and connect on topics that challenge popular beliefs and encourage deep thinking. The goal is to present the most persuasive argument on the universal topic.

Registration is now open for the public speaking phase of the inaugural competition. The first 10 Greater Toronto Area students to sign up will receive tickets to see Malcolm Gladwell speak at the Munk Debates live in Toronto on November 30!

The topic of the competition is: We can appreciate art, even if the artist is personally reprehensible.

Students will have until January 16, 2023 to prepare, deliver and upload their speech on this topic on the db8 platform. The top 32 students advance to the online debate phase. From there, the top four students will be selected to take part in a final, in-person, all-expenses-paid debate event in Toronto, Canada in May 2023.

Finalists will also receive prizes to assist with their post-secondary education expenses.

This is a unique opportunity to stimulate and connect the minds of young people around the world. Help spread the word by sharing this announcement with students and schools in your community who might be interested in participating.

Visit branksome.on.ca/resolved to learn more and for updates.

