Industrial Gaskets Market, Revenue Share, Key Growth Trends, Major Players, and Forecast, 2016–2026

Reports And Data

Wide applications of industrial gaskets in various industries such as oil & gas, and chemical, are propelling the market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial gasket market is forecast to reach USD 14.32 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A gasket is a mechanical seal that is utilized to fill the space between at least two or more than two surfaces. It is used to prevent leakage from the joined items when they are under pressure. The industrial gaskets market is expected to register consistent growth during the forecast period due to its wide applications in different end-user industries such as power, oil and gas, chemicals, and others. The market for industrial gaskets is influenced by the rising demand for these products in the oil refineries for safe transportation of oil and to prevent leakage.

The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as fluctuating cost of raw materials pose limitations in the market. However, each element would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancement in the gaskets market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of industrial gaskets.

North America is the largest regional market for industrial gaskets across the globe. The high demand from oil & gas, chemical, and power industries in this region are driving the market growth. Continuous investment in R&D to enhance the production efficiency in this region are also fuelling the market growth during the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1888

Key participants Klinger Limited, Teadit, Flexitallic, Garlock Sealing Technologies, Spira Power, Lamons, Spitmaan, Hennig Gasket & Seals, James Walker, and Denver Rubber Company among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The semi-metallic segment held the largest market share of 38.8% in the year 2018. These are primarily preferred by the end-use industries for their enhanced tightness after assembly and possesses lower weight in comparison to metallic gaskets. This major factor is driving the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

• The soft-gasket segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The processing industries across the globe mainly prefer soft-gaskets due to its cost-effective nature in comparison to other industrial gaskets.

• The refinery segment held the largest market share of 37.8% in the year 2018. These gaskets are efficient to handle high pressure, and temperature hence has a very high demand from the oil refineries.

• The North America region is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. High economic growth, rising production of oil & gas, and government investment in R&D to enhance product efficiency to meet the stringent leakage limits set by regulatory bodies are significantly working in favour of the market.

Request customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1888

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Industrial Gaskets market on the basis of material, product type, application, and region:

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Metallic

• Non-Metallic

• Semi-Metallic

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Soft Gasket

• Spiral Gasket

• Ring Joint Gasket

• Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Refineries

• Power Generation

• Chemical Processing

• Others

Key Regions Assessed in the Report Include:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Industrial Gaskets report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated through industry experts and professionals. The data has been accrued through authentic sources, including interviews, documents, databases, and other sources to offer accurate insights into the industry to offer beneficial data to the readers and companies.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-gaskets-market

Key insights presented in the report:

• Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Industrial Gaskets market

• Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

• Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

• Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

• Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us, and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

Browse Our Related Reports:

Air Compressor Market Demand - https://marketographics.com/air-compressor-market-growth-industry-analysis-global-and-regional-market-forecast-to-2021-2027-2/

Flat Steel Market Growth - https://marketographics.com/flat-steel-market-revenue-growth-key-factors-major-companies-forecast-to-2027/

Laminate Flooring Market Analysis - https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/01idQw3iNwBkoX3gNQcaXg

Bifold Doors Market Forecast - https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/cvV8crhdx1l78byOPCvklA

Industrial Fasteners Market Outlook - https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/S3GfBJPsf6mKLdB5YoPPtg

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.