Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,574 in the last 365 days.

What do Real Estate agents sell | Caroline Chambers Real Estate| The Homebuyers Hour Radio Show

The HomeBuyers Hour

The HomeBuyers Hour on AM820

Charles Bellefontaine

Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.

Joey Mathews

Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank

Patrick Loftus

Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law is a Co-Host on The HomeBuyers Hour

Why is that important in Real Estate? Because we are not working with people with "assembly line" services. It's truly about designing their LIFE!

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you ever learn something in the classroom and within a few dozen hours, you called yourself an “expert"?

Chances are, life experience and working on the job makes you more trustworthy and reputable. And on top of that, adding in a level of human-to-human empathy is what truly will set you apart as a Real Estate Agent!

In this episode of The Homebuyers Hour Radio Show, we welcome Patrick Loftus as our new weekly Real Estate Attorney. Help us welcome him to our show!

Chicago-based Real Estate Agent, Caroline Chambers expresses her unique approach as a real estate agent/therapist, building lifelong relationships with her clients.

Caroline Chambers can be reached at (773) 490-2212
https://carolinechambers.jamesonsir.com/
@carolinechambers89
cchambers@jamesonsir.com

Charlie Bellefontaine
Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.
+1 630-327-2700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

What do Real Estate agents SELL? | Caroline Chambers Real Estate| The Homebuyers Hour Radio Show

You just read:

What do Real Estate agents sell | Caroline Chambers Real Estate| The Homebuyers Hour Radio Show

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.