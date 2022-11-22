What do Real Estate agents sell | Caroline Chambers Real Estate| The Homebuyers Hour Radio Show
Why is that important in Real Estate? Because we are not working with people with "assembly line" services. It's truly about designing their LIFE!CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you ever learn something in the classroom and within a few dozen hours, you called yourself an “expert"?
Chances are, life experience and working on the job makes you more trustworthy and reputable. And on top of that, adding in a level of human-to-human empathy is what truly will set you apart as a Real Estate Agent!
In this episode of The Homebuyers Hour Radio Show, we welcome Patrick Loftus as our new weekly Real Estate Attorney. Help us welcome him to our show!
Chicago-based Real Estate Agent, Caroline Chambers expresses her unique approach as a real estate agent/therapist, building lifelong relationships with her clients.
