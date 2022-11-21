Industrial Packaging Market Size Worth USD 91.35 Billion in 2030 Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.6% Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 61.48 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Demand for bioplastics is growing due to rising environmental

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial packaging market size reached USD 61.48 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Optimization of shipping container size, increasing adoption of industrial packaging due to rising preference for bulk online orders of various products, and need for more robust packaging for specific items and products are some major factors driving market revenue growth.

A wide variety of products are packaged in bulk, shipped, and stored and a number of products require robust packaging to prevent damage, contamination, and exposure to the elements. Industrial packaging includes specialized, heavy duty packaging that is ideal for enhanced protection during transporting or shipping, and while products are in storage or delivered. Increasing focus on ensuring bulk product safety, deter pilferage or tampering, and to prevent damage and potential losses are major factors driving revenue growth. Industrial packaging is widely used in manufacturing plants or industrial facilities to package new equipment, electrical components, accessories, parts and components, and bulk packaging of similar products for transportation and delivery. Industrial packaging is also used at any phase through the supply chain depending on the products, type of product, weather conditions, and/or mode of transportation, shipping, and delivery. Increasing demand and supply of products such as lubricants, oils, chemicals, and others is driving need for more robust, sturdy, and importantly – safe – packaging to ensure safe passage along the supply chain.

However, recycling and rising environmental concerns regarding disposal of industrial packaging waste and some materials such as plastics used in the industry are expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period. Also, some materials such as wood may not be the best for transporting certain products. Wood can develop fungal or bacterial growth if untreated or old, and if being reused. Also, hard and rough surfaces may not be kind to products such as vegetables and fruits. These are some factors that are resulting in reluctance to use some low-cost industrial packaging options, which is restraining market revenue growth.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/424

Some Key Highlights From The Report:

By product type, the corrugated boxes segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Corrugated boxes are widely preferred across a wide variety of end-use applications and sectors, including food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and automotive industries, among numerous others. High preference due to simple solution, low-cost, and lightweight properties are key factors expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the segment going ahead.

By application, the food & beverage segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021, owing to bulk stocking by a number of panicked consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential commodities such as Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), packaged meals, and fresh food via e-Commerce platforms witnessed a rapid rise, and this was true even for bulk ordering. In addition, increasing number of companies and individuals making bulk purchases online is expected to support revenue growth of this segment.

Industrial packaging market in North America is expected to register a significantly fast revenue CAGR over the forecast period as major market players in industrial packaging such as Amcor Ltd., Mondi PLC, and others, are investing in Research and Development (R&D) and innovation in more innovative industrial materials and techniques.

Some major companies in the global market report include Greif, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Berry Global Inc., Amcor plc, Mondi, WestRock Company, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd., BWAY Corporation, Snyder Industries, and Chem-Tainer Industries.

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the Industrial Packaging market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the Industrial Packaging market?

How will each Industrial Packaging submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

How will the market shares for each Industrial Packaging submarket develop from 2022 to 2030?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2030?

Will leading Industrial Packaging markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the Industrial Packaging projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2030? What are the implications of Industrial Packaging projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the Industrial Packaging market?

Where is the Industrial Packaging market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/424

You need to discover how this will impact the Industrial Packaging market today, and over the next 10 years:

Our 250-page report provides 194 tables and 189 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – Now.

It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.

It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

This report tells you Today how the Industrial Packaging market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial packaging market on the basis of product type, technology, application, material, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Drums

Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC)

Sacks

Pails

Crates

Corrugated Boxes

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Blow Molding

Thermoforming

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Building & Construction

Automotive

Oil & Lubricant

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Plastics

Metal

Wood

Paperboard

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-packaging-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Forecasts to 2030 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising Industrial Packaging prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.

How will the Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 to 2030 report help you?

In summary, our 250-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2030 for Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 to 2030 Market, with forecasts for include report segmentation and company size, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2030 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 to 2030 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 to 2030.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with invaluable business intelligence.

Request Cumtomization as per your specific requirement@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/424

Information found nowhere else

With our new report, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Emergen Research study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 to 2030, market-leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

The content of each profile differs, depending on the organization. In general, a profile gives the following information:

Overview of the company’s Industrial Packaging products & services

Analysis of recent financial performance–annual revenue of the companies

Assessment of developments–activities, acquisitions, production capacity, deals, new service offerings and collaborations

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and future trends in the global minimally invasive surgical systems market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the minimally invasive surgical systems market is provided.

Extensive analysis of key segments demonstrates the types of energy devices, access equipment, and visualization & documentation systems used in minimally invasive surgeries.

A comprehensive analysis of the geographical landscape provides detailed information about various regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a competitive landscape of the minimally invasive surgical systems market to assist players to gain insights into the competition scenario. Key companies operating in the market are profiled to provide valuable insights.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

space mining market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/space-mining-market

acrylic resins market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/acrylic-resins-market

drone logistics and transportation market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/drone-logistics-and-transportation-market

targeted therapeutics market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/targeted-therapeutics-market

airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/airborne-intelligence-surveillance-and-reconnaissance-market

small caliber ammunition market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/small-caliber-ammunition-market

naval intelligence surveillance reconnaissance market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/naval-intelligence-surveillance-reconnaissance-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a Marketresearch and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer Market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.