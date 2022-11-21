Alessi Brothers “Dreams Come True”
Accomplished Singer Songwriters Continue Their Hit Making Ways on Second Single from Eden Roc
An ensemble of guitar, bass, drums and keys accompanies the duo as their ethereal harmonies paint the edges of the mix, around a soulful lead vocal on their beautifully executed sugary-sweet tune”LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following up on the success of the first single from their new album, the harmonious duo’s rendition of a classic from The Beatles deep catalog, “I’m In Love,” the Alessi Brothers present “Dreams Come True”, the latest gem from their critically acclaimed release “Eden Roc”.
— Bob Smith
https://open.spotify.com/album/20oHoM0DqhlNJt3PX2VhpX
https://open.spotify.com/album/20oHoM0DqhlNJt3PX2VhpX
Here are some of what the critics are saying:
Rebecca Cullen at Stereo Stickman - “Heartfelt, inclusive lyrics and retro production meets with acoustic stylings of intimate, warming origins, throughout the sound of The Alessi Brothers’ new project Eden Roc.”
Sasha Davies at Curious For Music - “Whilst scoring on the daily soundtrack of celebrities like Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski, being sampled by The XX and lending their harmonies to Taika Waititi’s film ‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople,’ they still haven’t taken their feet off the gas. Their latest release Eden Roc is an effortless evolution for the duo of brothers”.
What do The Beatles, Harry Styles and Aliens have in common? Two identical things! Long Island, NY’s Alessi Brothers.
The Alessi Brothers’ timeless melodies have remained ethereal in American popular music, and have grown even more beloved across the globe, garnering nearly 50 million listens and averaging 350K monthly listeners on Spotify.
Take for instance their hit song “Seabird,” the gentle tune is a favorite of British born superstar Harry Styles, as he featured the track on his Apple Music “at home” playlist to endure the pandemic.
“Seabird” was also used during the credits of Taika Waititi's film “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” and in the new comedy-drama series “Resident Alien” as well as in the new HBO Max series “Our Flag Means Death”.
Additionally, their tune “Do You Feel It” was recently sampled by The xx on "Say Something Loving". They are also an unabashed favorite of international supermodel, author, and actress Emily Ratajkowski.
“I’m In Love” (from Eden Roc) is by no means the Alessi Brothers’ first foray into the music of the Fab Four, either. They tackled the “Sgt. Pepper” cut “She’s Leaving Home” with their band Barnaby Bye and laid down a ukulele rendition of the rather fitting “Two Of Us.” They also provided background vocals on the John Lennon and Yoko Ono album “Milk and Honey” and remixed Paul McCartney’s “No More Lonely Nights.”
The Alessi Brothers’ “Eden Roc” solidifies Billy and Bobby’s legacy, a career built on great ears for a hook and a melody, exceptional vocals and well crafted songs that know no boundaries of time or place. Exceptional talent bringing you classic, original, ear candy.
Please visit:
https://www.instagram.com/alessibrothers_official/
https://www.facebook.com/The-Alessi-Brothers-Billy-Bobby-7534027783
Soundcloud
https://soundcloud.com/alessi-brothers
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8aPsUTtaViTpHcjqwIRmqw
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0JxWz42OKiQ0V3KzA4mDF1
Alessibros.com
http://www.alessibros.com/
