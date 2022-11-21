StickerYou Inc. Partners with Holt Renfrew to Expand Product and Lifestyle Portfolio
StickerYou is expanding its retail line of products through its newest collaboration with luxury retailer Holt Renfrew.
To celebrate this partnership launch, new and existing customers can use code HOLIDAY16, to receive 16% off their order from the StickerYou website for a limited time.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StickerYou, an e-commerce leader with a catalog of over 60 featured products, including printed labels and custom stickers, is expanding its retail line of products through its newest collaboration with luxury retailer Holt Renfrew.
As part of this partnership, custom designs exclusive to Holt Renfrew will be available online and in pop-up kiosks through the holiday season and beyond. Store visitors will be able to browse a growing collection of stickers, decals, patches, and more with new designs constantly being added. All products are made at StickerYou’s Toronto production facility.
“We’re excited to partner with a treasured Canadian company like Holt Renfrew,” Daniel Climans, Senior Marketing Manager at StickerYou. “Our teams have been hard at work launching this initial collection and we can’t wait to showcase even more designs in the near future.”
Delighting holiday shoppers with Canadian-focused designs and locally produced products is a core part of this collaboration.
“Our goal is to make it fun and easy for people to express themselves any way they want,” says Climans.
Every item in the collection is under $15 and are perfect stocking stuffers for those last-minute shopping sprees. Customers can find sticker sheets and stickers with unique designs representing major Canadian cities, including Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, with more on the way.
To celebrate this launch, new and existing customers can use code HOLIDAY16, to receive 16% off their order from the StickerYou website for a limited time.
