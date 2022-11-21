Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,304 in the last 365 days.

StickerYou Inc. Partners with Holt Renfrew to Expand Product and Lifestyle Portfolio

Holt Renfrews new Toronto Holiday Stickers in partnership with StickerYou

Toronto Holt Renfrew Stickers

Holt Renfrews new Montreal Holiday Stickers in partnership with StickerYou

Montreal Holt Renfrew Stickers

Holt Renfrews new Vancouver Holiday Stickers in partnership with StickerYou

Vancouver Holt Renfrew Stickers

StickerYou is expanding its retail line of products through its newest collaboration with luxury retailer Holt Renfrew.

To celebrate this partnership launch, new and existing customers can use code HOLIDAY16, to receive 16% off their order from the StickerYou website for a limited time.”
— Daniel Climans, Senior Marketing Manager
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StickerYou, an e-commerce leader with a catalog of over 60 featured products, including printed labels and custom stickers, is expanding its retail line of products through its newest collaboration with luxury retailer Holt Renfrew.

As part of this partnership, custom designs exclusive to Holt Renfrew will be available online and in pop-up kiosks through the holiday season and beyond. Store visitors will be able to browse a growing collection of stickers, decals, patches, and more with new designs constantly being added. All products are made at StickerYou’s Toronto production facility.

“We’re excited to partner with a treasured Canadian company like Holt Renfrew,” Daniel Climans, Senior Marketing Manager at StickerYou. “Our teams have been hard at work launching this initial collection and we can’t wait to showcase even more designs in the near future.”

Delighting holiday shoppers with Canadian-focused designs and locally produced products is a core part of this collaboration.

“Our goal is to make it fun and easy for people to express themselves any way they want,” says Climans.

Every item in the collection is under $15 and are perfect stocking stuffers for those last-minute shopping sprees. Customers can find sticker sheets and stickers with unique designs representing major Canadian cities, including Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, with more on the way.

To celebrate this launch, new and existing customers can use code HOLIDAY16, to receive 16% off their order from the StickerYou website for a limited time.

Daniel Climans
StickerYou
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

StickerYou Inc. Partners with Holt Renfrew to Expand Product and Lifestyle Portfolio

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.