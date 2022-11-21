Energy-Efficient Windows Market Size Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Key Factors Forecast, 2020–2028

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global energy-efficient windows market was valued at USD 14.53 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 27.28 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 8.10%. energy-efficient windows, are energy saving windows, designed for minimizing the use of artificial air conditioning systems, in a building. energy-efficient windows, like a normal window also provide light, ventilation, warmth, adding to it the aesthetic beauty as well as emphasis on reducing the need for artificial heating and cooling. Technological advancement made it possible for windows to insulate against heat and cold up to four times better than conventional windows.

Trend is driving toward improving energy efficiency, increasing adoption of green building standards and rise in popularity of efficient air-conditioning applications. Rapid urbanization & commercialization, growing construction industry and conservation of green earth, concerns towards carbon emission levels have facilitated investments by the government across the world. The construction is increasing globally, coupled with the increase in pollution levels have made the government to take strict actions to combat the rising carbon emissions. This involves changes in various building codes related to energy conservation.

Windows consists of different parts like glass, frame, and hardware. It is regarded energy effective that parts provide significant protection against heat gain and heat loss and reduce the energy consumed by the construction. This is used to assist block the sun's rays and maintain the heat inside when it's cold and outside when it's heated for effective window parts. There are also many glazing choices, such as low-emissivity glass (Low-E glass), double-glazed windows, window frames, and excellent weather seals. The residential industry is the fastest increasing end-use industry in the next century, rising in urbanization and industrialization, driven by the worldwide demand for new buildings. Factors such as increasing the need for energy-efficient windows in houses owing to several advantages (such as decreased noise and dust and enhanced heat insulation) offered by these windows are driving the housing industry energy-efficient windows industry. Moreover, the manufacturers can also look forward to increasing investment rates in energy-efficient market shown by government and manufacturer companies.

Key participants are SCHOTT AG, Asahi Glass Co Ltd., Masco Corporation, JELD-WEN Holding Inc., Ply Gem Holdings Inc., Central Glass Co Ltd, and Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Water Filter market is growing at a CAGR of 7% in North America followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, with 8.5% and 8.10% CAGR, respectively. High Industrial Construction and Government rules and regulation for energy-efficient buildings across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions

• As of 2020, Double glazed window is the dominating which holds 41.4% of the global market. Asia Pacific regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by North America and Europe regions

• Commercial sector is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2028 with a CAGR of 8.5%

• In commercial sector CAGR of 8.8% is registered for North America and Asia Pacific during forecast period 2019-2028. Large number of skyscraper in Asia and North America shows market growth in commercial sector

• Strict regulations issued by International Energy Agency to conserve energy has further propelled the demand for such windows

• The European Union has set new rules for energy efficiency which include an ambitious target of around 32% by 2030, following on from the existing 20% target by 2020

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the energy-efficient Windows market on the basis of Glazing type, Components, end use, and region:

By Glazing Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Low emissivity glass

• Double glazed windows

• Window frames

• Good Weather Seals

By Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Frames

• Glass

• Hardware

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Residential

• Non- Residential

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

