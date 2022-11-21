Digital Phase Shifters Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape & Industry Analysis Reportby2028

Emergen Research Logo

Surging demand for digital phase shifters from the aviation sector is a significant factor driving market revenue growth

An Emergen Research report of the global Digital Phase Shifters market, as well as commercial, in-depth analyses of the individual segments, will find the study useful. The study will prove useful for leading companies looking to find new sources of income by helping them to understand the market and its underlying dynamics. It will also be useful for businesses looking to expand into new markets or diversify their current operations.

The global digital phase shifters market size is expected to reach USD 9,713.4 Million and register a revenue CAGR of 56.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid market revenue growth can be attributed to surging demand from the aviation sector. Digital phase shifters are an essential component in radio frequency transmission and find application in transmitted wave electronic beam steering in radio frequency communication. Wide applications of Radio Frequency (RF) transmission is driving demand for digital phase shifters that deliver high performance at an affordable cost while consuming very less power. Radio frequency communication is extensively used in the aviation sector to improve safety levels and decrease potential mishaps and accidents. Increasing air traffic and stringent regulations related to on-flight safety is also driving market revenue growth. Demand for digital phase shifters is expected to increase rapidly due to emergence of 5G technology and its increasing application in the defense sector. 5G technology in military applications is likely to enhance intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, streamline logistics systems, and allow innovative techniques of command and control for improved efficiency, among other uses. Increasing integration of 5G antennas with digital phase shifters is expected to fuel market revenue growth going ahead. Also, increasing developments in telecommunication infrastructure worldwide to provide high speed data services will continue to boost demand for digital phase shifters and drive market growth.

The global Digital Phase Shifters market report employs an extremely extensive and perceptive process that analyses statistical data relating to services and products offered in the market. The research study is a pivotal document in understanding the needs and wants of the clients. The report is comprised of significant data about the leading companies and their marketing strategies. The Digital Phase Shifters industry is witnessing an expansion and change of dynamics owing to the entry of several new players.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Astra Microwave Products Limited, Analog Devices Inc., Qorvo Inc., L3Harris Narda-MITEQ, Mercury Systems Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions, Eravant, Pulsar Microwave Corporation, and Planar Monolithics Industries

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Furthermore, the report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams. This enables readers to understand the market scenario in an easy and beneficial manner.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Bit Number Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

4-Bits

5-Bits

6-Bits

8-Bits

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Frequency Translators

Phased Array

Radar

Solid State Power Amplifiers

Phase Cancellation

Electronic Warfare

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Military & Defense

Aviation

Telecommunication

Others

