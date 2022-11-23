NVBDC awards Steve Charles, from Sonoco, “Corporate Veteran Champion of the Year 2022”
Steve Charles has been awarded for tireless efforts on behalf of our veteran business owners and NVBDC.
We are excited for our Veteran-Owned businesses across the country that had the opportunity to connect with procurement professionals from all of these major corporations.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference on November 9th and 10th went off without a hitch and with full attendance. NVBDC is grateful to everyone that participated and celebrated Veteran-owned Businesses. NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference 2022 aims to bring together Supplier Diversity professionals and Veteran businesses in a face-face environment to provide procurement opportunities, develop business relationships, and educational opportunities.
— Keith King, Founder and CEO of NVBDC
Weeks ago, NVBDC held Award nominations for various categories and were open for anyone to submit whom they thought were deserving of the award. Those award nominations were generated and announced at NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference.
Steve Charles, Sr. Director, Global Consumer Category Management at Sonoco, won “Corporate Veteran Champion of the Year 2022” and accepted his award live.
VETERAN CHAMPION OF THE YEAR: (CORPORATE MEMBER)
Presented to the individual within a corporation for their tireless efforts on behalf of our veteran business owners and the NVBDC. To the person that has proven their patronage and implementation of NVBDC’s certification program and support of our certified service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses. In recognition for their efforts on behalf of our veteran business owners and their active participation in the growth of the NVBDC.
NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference focuses on celebrating and honoring veterans. The Conference featured 1:1 Matchmaking, expert panelists from supplier diversity professionals, Vets- Night Out, and the celebration of the Marines’ 247th Birthday with a Luncheon.
“What an honor to be recognized by the NVBDC as the Corporate Veteran Champion of the Year! I love the work that I do in support of the SD/VOBs and their families. Like I said in Grand Rapids, I wouldn’t be here today if not for the veteran community, as my family members served in both WWII and in Vietnam. I would also like to recognize and thank Sonoco for its support of our veteran employees and suppliers. I sincerely thank the NVBDC and all of our certified Veteran and Service Disabled Veteran owned businesses for this recognition. “ Said by: Steve Charles, Sr. Director, Global Consumer Category Management of Sonoco
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation of Veteran ownership and control exists.
