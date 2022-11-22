Optimizing a website for local searches allows a website to appear for local users searching for their services or products. Websites should be mobile friendly to accommodate the majority of users browsing on their phones or tablets. Actual SEO Media, Inc.

Actual SEO Media, Inc discusses the local search updates Google said they were going to put out versus what they actually released

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest Local Search Updates Released-What Did Google Actually Release?

Not too long ago, Actual SEO Media, Inc. talked about its thoughts on Google's upcoming local search updates. Well, they are finally here! Some of the updates that were discussed are available. However, there are a few additional changes that were not discussed previously that people might be interested in. But first, a quick overview of what changes were discussed previously.

Previously: On Actual SEO Media, Inc.'s Earlier Press Release

Those who follow Actual SEO Media, Inc's press releases might remember there were seven new updates Google was going to add to their local search. These updates included:

-Searching by favorite dish

-Digital menu support

-Google Maps Live View

-Ariel views for major landmarks

-More immersive views inside businesses

-Vibe searches

These updates allow consumers to pinpoint exactly what they are looking for faster. Moreover, this allows businesses to attract the customers they are targeting. Therefore it becomes a win/win situation for everyone.

What Did Google Actually Release?

Searching for new places to eat is no longer limited to the type of food one is trying to find. Hungry consumers can now simply search for a specific dish they are craving. For instance, someone in the mood for the best chicken Alfredo in town can type in the dish name and add 'near me,' and local restaurants that serve that dish will start popping up. People can also use Google Lens or use a screenshot of a particular dish and add 'near me.'

Those who drive an electric car will be pleased to know they no longer have to drive around endlessly searching for a charging station. Google will list electric vehicle charging stations in cities and towns that accommodate electric vehicles. Google has also created filters to help people find the particular plug they need for their vehicle, and they can toggle a 'fast charge' filter for even more convenience.

An interesting and beneficial update is the ability to find wheelchair-accessible places in other countries. Not every country has the same handicap laws, and it can be challenging for many with mobility issues to know where they can go. Therefore Google has created an 'Accessible Places' setting that can be toggled on and off in Google Maps. A wheelchair icon will pop up, and if a particular place is not wheelchair accessible, the symbol will have a strikethrough.

Live View Search allows consumers to use their cameras on their phones to get additional information about a particular business. This feature allows people to find out if a business is currently open, how busy it is at the time, what the prices are and what the star rating is.

What Does This Mean For Businesses?

Now that it is getting easier for people to search for their local businesses, it is more imperative than ever for businesses to focus on local SEO. Local SEO has always been important, but companies with a niche market are going to want to take advantage of these updates. With updates on their way, such as "vibe searches," companies will be able to target more accurate markets and optimize their advertising strategy.

Local SEO is the bread and butter for brick and motor companies. Those who do not maximize their SEO strategy could be missing out on a huge market. Local SEO can help provide more web traffic which can lead to more sales. As Google creates more updates that make it easier for consumers to find what they are looking for, the more imperative it will be for brands to focus on SEO and digital marketing.

As a leading Houston SEO company, Actual SEO Media, Inc. empowers its clients to maximize their digital marketing potential. By harnessing the power of search engine optimization, the company helps businesses expand their online reach and establish a stronger presence on the Internet. In addition to SEO,

Actual SEO Media, Inc. also specializes in helping companies around the nation market to their local communities and find their target audience. For more information, contact the office at (832) 834 - 0661 or by email at info@actualseomedia.com.

Houston Seo Company , Best Local Seo Company For Houston, Great SEO Company Local Business Houston