H. ALLENGER: CITIZENS OF MAGDEBURG

The Damned of Magdeburg

H. Allenger authors the life and times of the Magdeburg people.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author H. Allenger composes a novel that focuses on the city of Magdeburg and the risky situation its citizens are in due to their refusal to attend the Regensburg Summit called for by Emperor Ferdinand and their failure to comply with the Edict of Restitution. The Damned of Magdeburg portrays the lives of the people of Magdeburg and their struggles and response to the threatening crisis by the Catholic forces of the Holy Roman Empire.

The Readers Glass Critic's Review tells readers how H. Allenger put a charm in his works and how it poses as a study of what makes humans tick. "Ultimately, what makes The Damned of Magdeburg an intriguing and engaging read is not so much that it is full of historical references but that much of what the characters go through resonate with the present." they added.

H. Allenger was born in Montana, a western state in the United States of America. Allenger also served in the army for many years and now resides in Seattle, Washington. Allenger is also a history enthusiast and has been passionate about art, history, mythology, and writing since he retired in 2008. He earned his Bachelor of Art in Political Science from Easter Washington State College and his Master's Degree in Internal Relations from the University of Arkansas while serving in the army.

About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+17148861775 ext.
email us here
You just read:

