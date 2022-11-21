Submit Release
H. ALLENGER: PEOPLE QUESTIONING THEIR MORALITY

The Damned of Magdeburg

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regardless of how pleasant or unpleasant the memories of the past are, they can still be used by people to avoid mistakes in the present and the future. Historic enthusiast H. Allenger, writes a novel set in the 1600s titled, The Damned Magdeburg. Due to their resistance and failure to follow the Edict of Restitution required by Emperor Ferdinand, the City of Magdeburg is being attacked by the Catholic troops of the Holy Roman Empire. Magdeburg residents are beginning to doubt themselves and question their morality and behavior as to why they are taking actions that may determine their future.

History enthusiast H. Allenger grew up in Montana in the United States of America. In 1966, Allenger earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Easter Washington State College (now a University). He also pursued a career being an officer in the US Army with tours of Duty in Germany, Okinawa, and Vietnam. After retiring from his employment with the Seattle School District in 2008, he then pursued his passion for writing. Aside from writing, H. Allenger also explores archaeology, art, and mythology.

Be thrilled by the story and read more about H. Allenger's historic book, The Damned of Magdeburg, by purchasing it on Amazon (Available in Kindle and Paperback), Barnes & Noble, GoodReads, Walmart, and other digital book stores worldwide!

