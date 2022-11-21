H. ALLENGER: A HISTORICAL NOVEL
Author H. Allenger pens a book with timely impact!TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The past shapes the present and teaches individuals how to mend and avoid mistakes. Author H. Allenger writes a narrative about the people of the city of Magdeburg in his historical novel, The Damned of Magdeburg. Residents of Magdeburg have been identified by the Catholic forces of the Holy Roman Empire due to the refusal to comply with the Edict of Restitution demanded by Emperor Ferdinand. The book also tackles the morality of persons who engage in more than one of the seven deadly sins.
Hall of Fame Top 100 Reviewer, Grady Harp rated the book, The Damned of Magdeburg 5.0 out of 5 stars and tells readers it is a novel with timely impact! Harp complimented Allenger saying, "The author succeeds splendidly in crafting a story that is historically accurate and fascinating as a novel. Allenger’s fine prose lights up this period with both fact and polished storytelling, and the result is an historical novel that both educates and entertains. Very highly recommended."
History enthusiast and author H. Allenger grew up in Montana in the United States of America. Allenger earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Easter Washington State College (now a University) in 1966 and then devoted his career to being an officer in the US Army with tours of Duty in Germany, Okinawa, and Vietnam. He also explores archaeology, art, and mythology. After retiring from his employment with the Seattle School District in 2008, he then pursued his passion for writing.
The Damned of Magdeburg is now available for purchase on Amazon in Kindle and Paperback..
About Bookside Press:
