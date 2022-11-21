Livento Group (NUGN) Advances Uplisting with SEC Reporting Company Approval

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuGene International, Inc./Livento Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGN), a dynamic group that specializes in acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models in film, content, and technology for fund managers, announced today it has advanced its status to SEC Reporting Company.

As part of the process for its application to list on OTCQB filed Form 10-Q for a full view of the company's financial position and to ensure all stakeholders have a comprehensive view of the company's financial position. Investors can note that Livento is now a fully reporting company recognized by the SEC. Livento had applied for a change of name from NuGene International, Inc. to Livento Group, Inc. as part of a review process for obtaining proprietary trading under Rule 15c2-11 has begun and will reflect sometime in Q1 2023 along with the upgrade to OTCQB .

“This is a significant step towards our trading market uplisting, and fulfilling our company’s global vision” commented David Stybr, Livento Group CEO. “Our entire team has worked tirelessly on this process as one of the most important ways we can continue progressing our business in larger arenas.”

For the immediate term, the company will continue trading under the ticker symbol NUGN. The next steps for the company’s uplisting, including the change of name on OTC markets, and a new ticker symbol will be included preparing an OTCQB application to finalize its change from ‘Pink sheet’ to a fully recognized and a company that reports fully increasing our access to a wide range of investors. The company therefore expects the change of company name to be effective on OTC markets as well as a change in the ticker symbol application to be filed as part of its application for OTC Market uplisting to the OTCQB.

About Livento Group

Livento Group ( OTC Pink: NUGN ) is focused on acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company recently launched BOXO Productions , a film and television production subsidiary led by a top actor and producers in the industry. For more information, visit www.liventogroup.com and www.boxoproductions.com .

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements as predictions, projections, or references future events and expectations, possibilities or similar. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained due to several variable factors. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge, and it is impossible for the Company to predict all of them. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, in customer order patterns, changes in consumer trends, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company intends to provide public updates, it undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

David Stybr, CEO

Livento Group, Inc.

ir@liventogroup.com

Livento Group LLC | LinkedIn | Twitter

Boxo Productions | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook